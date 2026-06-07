Eric Scott, Ben Walton from The Waltons, Spotted in LA After Pivoting from Acting to Delivery Business

A rare public appearance by Eric Scott, who played Ben Walton on The Waltons, leads to a look back at his decision to leave Hollywood and run his own messenger service after the show ended.

Eric Scott , best known for his role as Ben Walton on the beloved 1970s television series The Waltons , was recently spotted making a rare public appearance in Los Angeles.

The former child actor, now 67, was seen wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers T-shirt and faded jeans, still flashing his trademark smile. After The Waltons concluded its nine-season run in 1981, Scott initially explored a career in retail, working at the Broadway department store for about a year.

However, he found that he did not enjoy the sector and decided to pivot. He subsequently became a delivery driver for a messenger company, a role that offered flexibility and eventually led him to run his own messenger service across the greater Los Angeles area. In a candid March 2026 interview, Scott reflected on his unexpected career shift, his portrayal of Ben Walton, and the influence of his mother during his formative years as a child star.

He described his character as impulsive and often prone to poor decisions, joking that Ben was 'an idiot,' though he noted the character was more emotional than he is. Scott also credited his mother with keeping him grounded by ensuring he maintained a normal routine, including chores and Scouting, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

While revisiting the series serves as a personal time capsule, allowing him to reflect on his younger self's interpretation of scripts, he acknowledged the differences in perspective now. The spotting of Scott, who famously delivered the iconic sign-off 'Good night, John-Boy' at the end of episodes, has reignited interest in the actor's life beyond Hollywood. His journey from a cherished television character to an entrepreneur in the logistics sector underscores a deliberate choice to step away from the spotlight.

The appearance also highlights the lasting legacy of The Waltons and its ensemble cast, whose personal stories continue to captivate fans decades later. Scott's path illustrates a conscious departure from the entertainment industry, opting instead for a stable family life and a business that provided autonomy. His reflections reveal a thoughtful perspective on child stardom and the importance of parental guidance in navigating early fame.

The narrative of a 1970s icon living a quiet, productive life off-screen offers a contrast to the typical trajectories of former child actors, emphasizing resilience and adaptability. The news piece captures not only the sighting but also the broader context of Scott's career evolution, personal values, and enduring connection to a cultural touchstone





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Eric Scott The Waltons Ben Walton Child Actor Messenger Service Delivery Driver Hollywood 1970S Television Career Change

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