Eric Stephens Killed in Plane Crash Lawrenceville

Eric Stephens died and Peter Magnuson was injured after a Velocity-173 FG crashed in Lawrenceville. The Gwinnett County pilot reported engine trouble before the crash near Old Athens Road.

Eric Stephens died while Peter Magnuson sustained severe injuries when a single-engine aircraft crashed into a wooded area in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Tuesday evening. Fire officials confirmed the fatal accident occurred around 5:30 pm after the Gwinnett County air traffic control tower alerted a 911 dispatcher about the incident. The pilot of the Velocity-173 FG reportedly reported a technical problem with the engine before the plane crashed into trees near homes in the area.

Crash Details and Emergency Response

The plane departed from Briscoe Field, Gwinnett Fire spokesperson Jessica Joyner told CBS News Atlanta. Flight records indicate the aircraft remained airborne for approximately 90 minutes before the crash. The pilot attempted an emergency landing due to the engine failure, but the plane went down one mile southeast of Gwinnett County Airport and plummeted into the woods. Firefighters arrived at Old Athens Road and found two men trapped inside the wreckage.

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Victims Identification and Injuries

Law enforcement officials identified one of the occupants as Eric Stephens, who was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man, identified as Peter Magnuson, was rescued by firefighters and rushed to the hospital for treatment. Officials stated that the surviving victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The plane was registered under Stephens's name, confirming his role in the flight.

Community Reaction and Witness Accounts

Seth Bilstin was driving home when the accident occurred and witnessed the aftermath. He noticed someone moving around and shouted to get their attention before calling 911. Bilstin told the outlet that emergency responders arrived within a few minutes and described the scene as scary. Crew members on the scene did not find any active fires when they arrived at the crash site.

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Victim Background and Church Response

Eric Stephens was a 57-year-old father from Roswell who leaves behind a wife and two daughters. The Roswell United Methodist Church issued a congregational letter announcing the death of their member. The church announced it would place a prayer quilt in the sanctuary through Sunday. They invited the community to pray over the quilt to provide God's comfort and love to the grieving family.

Investigation Status and Next Steps

The police have not yet shared an update on Peter Magnuson's current medical condition. Investigators have not revealed the specific mechanical failure that caused the fatal engine failure. The official investigation into the causes of the crash remains ongoing as authorities gather evidence from the crash site.