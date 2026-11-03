Erik Ten Hag Warns Manchester United of Premier League Relegation Risk

Erik Ten Hag warns Manchester United faces relegation danger as they sit 17th with seven points. Michael Carrick's side endures a nine-match winless streak in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has issued a stark warning that his former club could face relegation from the Premier League. The Dutchman believes the highly competitive nature of the top flight means that Michael Carrick's struggling side is in genuine danger of an unthinkable drop from the English football hierarchy.

Ten Hag Relegation Warning Context

Ten Hag believes United are facing a genuine threat of relegation from the Premier League. His comments follow a damaging result on Saturday that has intensified scrutiny on the current squad. The loss leaves Carrick's side languishing in 17th place with just seven points from nine matches played so far this season.

Also read Erik ten Hag doubles down on Cristiano Ronaldo criticism with fresh attack

They currently sit above Crystal Palace in the final relegation spot purely on goal difference. This precarious position highlights the narrow margins that now define their survival hopes. The Red Devils are currently enduring a miserable nine-match winless run across all competitions. According to Opta, this represents their longest streak without a victory since 1984.

Managerial Pressure and Board Decisions

The United board opted to stick with Carrick for the trip to Stamford Bridge. This decision came despite heavy recent defeats that have shaken fan confidence. When asked about the prospect of United suffering their first relegation in over half a century, Ten Hag offered a blunt assessment of the situation.

Advertisement

The Dutchman cited the sheer quality of the division as a major factor in the club's struggles. He noted that if a team ends up on the wrong side once and gets into that vicious circle, it can become very, very difficult to escape. This comment underscores the psychological and sporting challenges facing the current management team.

Ten Hag Past Success and Current Role

Ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford in 2022 and ended the club's trophy drought before his dismissal in 2024. He successfully guided United to both FA Cup and League Cup triumphs during his tenure. The Dutch manager was recently appointed as the new technical director for FC Twente ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Reflecting on his time in England, he highlighted the stark contrast between his achievements and the club's current predicament. His perspective carries significant weight given his prior success and understanding of the club's high standards. The contrast between his trophy-laden departure and the current crisis is stark.

Carrick Faces Crucial Upcoming Fixtures

Carrick must now find a way to lift his squad ahead of two crucial home fixtures. United desperately need a positive result to stop their alarming slide and rebuild shattered confidence within the dressing room. They will host AS Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday night in a high-stakes European encounter.

Advertisement

Attention will then quickly shift back to their Premier League survival battle. Carrick's side welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday in a must-win encounter. This match is critical for their league standing and morale. The pressure is now entirely on the interim manager to reverse the fortunes of the club.