Erika Jayne's $25 Million Legal Claim Sold for $2 Million After Court Approval

A Los Angeles bankruptcy court approved the sale of a $25 million legal claim against Erika Jayne for $2 million, as the fallout from her ex-husband Tom Girardi's fraud case continues. The sale aims to recoup funds for victims of Girardi's alleged financial misconduct.

A Los Angeles bankruptcy court has approved the sale of a potential $25 million legal claim against Erika Jayne for $2 million. The court granted Trustee Elissa D. Miller permission to sell the rights to the lawsuit, which stems from allegations of fraudulent conveyance related to Jayne’s expenses during her marriage to Tom Girardi .

LHA Land LLC purchased the rights and will now pursue Jayne to recover the $25 million that Girardi’s firm allegedly spent on her. Jayne has consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting she was unaware of her ex-husband’s financial misconduct. Trustee attorney Ronald Richards expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating the sale generated $2 million for the trustee to potentially distribute to victims of Girardi’s fraud.

He emphasized the five-year effort to hold Jayne accountable and the hope that the funds will help reimburse those who lost settlements due to Girardi’s actions. Girardi himself was sentenced to over seven years in prison in June 2025 after being convicted on four counts of wire fraud in 2024, and ordered to pay $2.3 million in restitution and a $35,000 fine.

The lawsuit against Jayne centers on expenses her former husband’s firm covered, including costs related to her career and personal life. During a recent reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jayne addressed the ongoing litigation. When asked by host Andy Cohen about the potential outcome of the $25 million lawsuit, she responded with a range of possibilities, including bankruptcy, a court battle, or even a grim fate.

She also revealed the central question she would ask Girardi if given the chance: 'Why?

' expressing her bewilderment at the situation she finds herself in, facing numerous lawsuits after their divorce. Jayne described a difficult marriage, characterized by constant interrogation and a sense of walking on thin ice. Girardi, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, is currently under a conservatorship managed by his brother. The case continues to unfold, with significant financial and legal ramifications for all parties involved, and a focus on providing restitution to the victims of Girardi’s fraudulent activities





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Erika Jayne Tom Girardi Bankruptcy Fraud Lawsuit

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