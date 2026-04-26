Erika Jayne's $25 Million Legal Claim Sold for $2 Million After Court Approval

A Los Angeles bankruptcy court approved the sale of a $25 million legal claim against Erika Jayne for $2 million, as the fallout from her ex-husband Tom Girardi's fraud case continues. The sale allows LHA Land LLC to pursue Jayne for funds related to expenses her former firm covered.

A Los Angeles bankruptcy court has approved the sale of a potential $25 million legal claim against Erika Jayne for $2 million. The trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case, Elissa D. Miller, received court clearance to sell the rights to the lawsuit, which stems from allegations that Tom Girardi ’s firm improperly covered Jayne’s expenses.

LHA Land LLC purchased these rights and will now pursue Jayne to recover the $25 million. Jayne has consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting she was unaware of her ex-husband’s financial misconduct. This development follows a lengthy legal battle surrounding Tom Girardi, who was sentenced to over seven years in prison in June 2025 after being convicted of four counts of wire fraud in 2024. Prosecutors demonstrated he defrauded clients of over $15 million between 2010 and 2020.

The trustee’s attorney, Ronald Richards, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating the sale creates a $2 million value for the trustee to potentially reimburse victims of Girardi’s fraud. Jayne’s involvement centers on the $25 million in expenses her former husband’s firm allegedly paid on her behalf. During a recent reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jayne addressed the ongoing litigation.

When questioned about the potential loss of the $25 million lawsuit, she suggested options ranging from bankruptcy to a protracted court battle, even darkly joking about the possibility of dying. She also expressed bewilderment and hurt regarding Girardi’s actions, questioning why he left her in such a precarious legal position. Jayne described a difficult marriage, characterized by constant scrutiny and conflict, and revealed instances of being completely ignored by Girardi for extended periods.

Girardi was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021 and placed under a conservatorship managed by his brother. The case continues to unfold, with significant financial implications for all parties involved and a focus on providing restitution to Girardi’s defrauded clients





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Erika Jayne Tom Girardi Bankruptcy Fraud Lawsuit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Million-selling Ford, Vauxhall and Austin cars 'tax free' in 2026 April changeA number of cars will no longer have to pay Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) road tax – but drivers must take action to reclassify their vehicle with the DVLA

Read more »

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Disrupted by Shooting; Erika Kirk EvacuatedA shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night prompted the evacuation of President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and attendees, including Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, has been apprehended, and a Secret Service agent was injured. The event was subsequently canceled.

Read more »

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall Still Joint Owners of £13 Million Mansion 26 Years After SplitRolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and ex-wife Jerry Hall remain co-owners of a Georgian mansion in Richmond, London, decades after their separation, despite both having moved on with other relationships. The property, Downe House, has been a source of concern for Hall as she seeks to secure its future for herself and their children.

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Step Out After Fire at Their £5 Million MansionMolly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were seen in public for the first time since a fire broke out at their Cheshire home. The couple, expecting their second child, enjoyed a family outing with their daughter Bambi. Molly-Mae shared details of the fire and her growing fears about motherhood in a recent vlog.

Read more »

Glasgow Kiltwalkers turn city streets tartan as they raise over £4 millionMore than 20,000 people took part in the charity event this weekend, supporting more than 1000 Scottish charities.

Read more »

Erika Jayne's $25 Million Legal Claim Sold for $2 Million After Court ApprovalA Los Angeles bankruptcy court approved the sale of a $25 million legal claim against Erika Jayne for $2 million, as the fallout from her ex-husband Tom Girardi's fraud case continues. The sale aims to recoup funds for victims of Girardi's alleged financial misconduct.

Read more »