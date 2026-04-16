Erin Andrews Opens Up About Intense IVF Battle at 47

Fox NFL reporter Erin Andrews discusses her challenging IVF journey at age 47, revealing the emotional and physical toll, her continued determination despite setbacks, and her past decade-long fertility struggles, including a battle with cervical cancer.

Renowned Fox NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews has openly shared her ongoing journey with in vitro fertilization ( IVF ) at the age of 47, detailing the significant emotional and physical toll it has taken. Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, alongside co-host Charissa Thompson, Andrews revealed the challenges of pursuing further IVF treatments. She expressed her determination, stating, I tried to do another IVF round... but it didn't work.

I am crazy and I am with a doctor that said, Listen, we'll call it when it's time. But I am psychotic right now. Despite acknowledging the statistical challenges associated with her age and egg viability, Andrews confessed to a deep-seated belief in her body's ability to succeed. It's like a weird addiction I have, she admitted, feeling compelled to push the boundaries of what is medically expected. Thompson, 43, offered her unwavering support, praising Andrews' tenacious spirit that has been instrumental in her life achievements. She reminded Andrews of her strength, pointing to the successful birth of her son, Mack, who arrived in July 2023 via surrogate with husband Jarret Stoll. You wouldn't have Mack if you didn't have that tenacity, Thompson asserted, highlighting how Andrews overcame numerous obstacles to become a mother. This recent openness about her fertility struggles adds another layer to the public's understanding of Andrews' resilience. Her battle with cervical cancer in September 2016, which saw her undergo two surgeries and return to work shortly after, showcased her extraordinary dedication and secrecy surrounding personal health crises. She bravely navigated her cancer diagnosis and treatment while keeping it hidden until her recovery. Following her triumphant battle with cancer, Andrews became engaged to former NHL player Jarret Stoll in December 2016, marrying six months later in June 2017. The couple's subsequent desire to start a family led them down a path of a decade-long, arduous fertility journey. Andrews previously described this period as 10 years of hell, recounting the profound emotional and physical exhaustion experienced throughout multiple failed IVF rounds and a devastating pregnancy loss. She candidly shared that the IVF process itself is incredibly demanding, writing in an essay about the experience, You feel like s**t. You feel bloated and hormonal for a week and a half. The entire treatment takes such a mental and emotional toll on your body. The uncertainty and emotional strain are immense, as she noted the possibility of enduring the entire process with no successful outcome. It's a ton of money, it's a ton of time, it's a ton of mental and physical anguish. And more times than not, they're unsuccessful. Reflecting on the emotional impact, she confided to Today that she struggled mentally during that time, initially attempting to suppress her feelings and pretend everything was fine. Her continued pursuit of motherhood, even at 47, underscores her unwavering commitment to expanding her family, demonstrating a powerful inner drive that defies conventional expectations and medical odds





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Erin Andrews IVF Fertility Cancer Motherhood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

jackpot 'destroyed my life' as another opens up about darker side of windfallKaren Child was working at Tesco and living in a council house before her win. While Margaret Loughrey struggled to cope with the scale and pressures of her fortune, according to her brother

Read more »

The Pitt Star Supriya Ganesh Opens Up About Gender Dysphoria and Departure from Hit SeriesActress Supriya Ganesh, known for her role on The Pitt, shares her personal experience with gender dysphoria, influenced by her immigration to the U.S. and a newfound understanding of gender identity inspired by Lily Gladstone. The news coincides with her confirmed exit from the HBO series, with co-stars and showrunners discussing the natural cast turnover in medical dramas.

Read more »

'I found love four months after having €6.5k IVF in Spain'Natalie Le Prevost had given up finding 'the one' so decided to have IVF. Then she met her partner, Adam, and everything changed

Read more »

I had IVF after giving up on 'the one' - then I met my soulmateNatalie Le Prevost had just spent £5,600 on IVF in Spain to have baby on her own - then things changed

Read more »

Lee Andrews Addresses Katie Price Marriage Rumors with Bold Social Media ClaimsKatie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has taken to social media to dismiss speculation about marital problems, posting a fabricated news article about their strong relationship and a winter wedding. He also promoted his OnlyFans page with explicit content and revealed plans for a hair transplant in Turkey, while Katie expresses her desire for him to join her in the UK.

Read more »

Katie Price Confirms Husband Lee Andrews is Under Dubai Travel Ban Amid Fraud AllegationsKatie Price has confirmed her husband, Lee Andrews, is subject to a travel ban in Dubai, contradicting his previous denials. The ban is reportedly linked to allegations of forgery and unpaid debts, while Lee also faces scrutiny over his online persona and lavish claims.

Read more »