Erin Gray, Ageless Icon of Science Fiction, Spotted in LA at 76

Erin Gray, famous for her role as Colonel Wilma Deering in 'Buck Rogers in the 25th Century', has been spotted in Los Angeles at the age of 76, still radiating elegance and style. Throughout her career, Gray has faced challenges and triumphs, from being denied a credit card to becoming a science fiction icon.

Erin Gray , an icon of science fiction , has resurfaced at the age of 76, still turning heads with her timeless elegance. Fans worldwide remember her as Colonel Wilma Deering in 'Buck Rogers in the 25th Century', where she starred alongside Mel Blanc, the legendary voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

Gray's role as the no-nonsense military officer, who eventually warms up to the titular hero, was a standout in the series that ran from 1979 to 1981. But it was her form-fitting Spandex uniform that truly captured the hearts of viewers and cemented her status as a pinup. After 'Buck Rogers', Gray continued to captivate audiences in the sitcom 'Silver Spoons' from 1982 to 1987, playing the sensible assistant to a playboy heir.

Born in Honolulu in 1950, Gray's modeling career began at the age of 14, leading her to drop out of UCLA to pursue it full-time. She married her high school sweetheart, Ken Schwartz, at 18, and went on to star in campaigns for brands like L'Oreal and Sears Roebuck in the late 1960s and 1970s.

Recently spotted in Los Angeles, Gray exuded grace and style, pairing an elegant sky blue sweater with dark jeans, her hair swept up into a bun. She accessorized with a pair of shades, a cross-body purse, a sweater tied around her middle, and a gleaming pendant. Despite the passage of time, Gray's ageless beauty and charisma continue to inspire admiration from her fans. Throughout her career, Gray has faced challenges and triumphs.

She was once denied a credit card by Sears Roebuck due to her husband's military status, despite being a high-earning model and actress. Yet, she persevered, becoming a 'contract player' at Universal and landing the role of Colonel Wilma Deering. Despite being paid a modest $600 a week, the role launched her into science fiction lore. Gray's strength, both on and off screen, has made her a beloved figure in entertainment history





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Erin Gray Buck Rogers In The 25Th Century Colonel Wilma Deering Science Fiction Modeling Acting Silver Spoons

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