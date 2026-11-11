Erin Molan Targeted by Iranian Hackers in Sophisticated Cyber Espionage Attack

Journalist Erin Molan reveals she was targeted by Iranian spies who accessed her devices after she clicked a malicious link, marking her as one of three prominent Australians hit by the campaign.

Australian journalist Erin Molan has disclosed that she was the victim of a targeted cyber espionage campaign orchestrated by Iran ian intelligence operatives. The former News24 host and Channel Nine sports reporter revealed that her personal data and device access were compromised after she fell for a sophisticated social engineering trap, remaining unaware of the breach until official authorities intervened. This incident places Molan among a select group of high-profile Australians identified as specific targets in a coordinated effort by foreign spies to gather sensitive information on critics of the Iran ian regime.

ASIO Alert Reveals Iranian Spy Campaign

Erin Molan stated that she learned of the breach directly from Mike Burgess, the head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), during a direct communication regarding the investigation. She confirmed that she is one of only three Australians who were successfully targeted by spies linked to the Iranian government, a fact that was only brought to light through the agency's cybersecurity monitoring. The revelation came in a video posted on her YouTube channel, The Erin Molan Show, on Thursday, where she detailed the unsettling experience of being surveilled by a foreign state actor. Molan emphasized that she had absolutely no prior knowledge that her private information had been intercepted, relying entirely on the proactive alert from national security officials to realize the extent of the compromise.

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Social Engineering Trap and Device Access

The intrusion began when an individual claiming to represent a United States think tank reached out to Erin Molan with a request for an online meeting. This person, who Molan verified appeared to be a real and legitimate figure with appearances on major networks like CNN, engaged her in conversation about her father and her journalistic work. The operative praised Molan's public stance and courage, building trust over time before insisting on a video call which she initially deferred due to her busy schedule with work and travel. When she finally agreed to connect, she clicked on a provided link that immediately granted the regime access to her entire digital environment, allowing them to view her screen and potentially capture her video feed without her consent or awareness.

Targets Include Michael Kroger and Sharri Markson

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation had previously identified other prominent figures as victims of this same Iranian cyber espionage unit. In October, ASIO confirmed that News24 host Sharri Markson and former Victorian Liberal Party president Michael Kroger were also targeted by Iranian agents using similar tactics. Molan realized the pattern after reading public accounts of the attacks on Markson and Kroger, which prompted her to review her own digital security. She noted that she saw a system alert indicating her information had been stolen, a warning she had previously ignored or missed until the context of the broader campaign was understood. The confirmation from authorities that these attacks originated from Iran established a clear link between the incidents and state-sponsored actors.

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Continued Threats and Safety Concerns

The hostile actions did not cease after the initial breach, as Molan reported a second attempted intrusion occurred merely two days before her public statement. A new individual employed the exact same social engineering strategy, attempting to establish contact and request a meeting to extract information or access. Molan admitted that while she has received official confirmation that the initial attack was orchestrated by Iranian spies, she remains uncertain about the current status of the breach. She does not know exactly what data was accessed, whether the perpetrators are still connected to her devices, or the full scope of the intelligence gathered during the unauthorized session. This ongoing threat highlights the persistent nature of the danger posed by the Iranian regime to its critics both domestically and abroad.

Public Warning and Personal Risk Assessment

In response to the incident, Erin Molan used her platform to issue a stark warning to the Australian public about the capabilities and willingness of the Iranian government to conduct extraterritorial cyber attacks. She argued that citizens must recognize the lengths to which the regime will go to silence or surveil its detractors, emphasizing that the threat extends well beyond international borders. Despite the profound personal anxiety the situation has caused, particularly regarding the safety of her young daughter, Molan pledged to continue her work as a pro-Israel commentator and critic of the Iranian regime. She acknowledged the fear induced by the breach but maintained that her commitment to speaking truth to power remains unwavering, driven by a belief that her advocacy contributes to global safety despite the personal risks involved.