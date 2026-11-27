Erin Patterson has lodged a last-minute High Court appeal against her convictions for the Leongatha murders. The Victorian Court of Appeal upheld her life without parole sentence for serving death cap mushrooms in beef Wellington.

Erin Patterson has submitted a final legal challenge to the High Court of Australia following the dismissal of her appeals by the Victorian Court of Appeal. Patterson lodged the application at 3pm on Friday, just hours before the 5pm deadline, seeking special leave to appeal her convictions and life without parole sentence for the Leongatha murders.

Court of Appeal Rejects Final Conviction Challenges

The Victorian Court of Appeal, comprising Justices Stephen McLeish, Lesley Taylor, and Peter Kidd, unanimously dismissed Patterson's appeal against her convictions last month. The justices described Patterson's offending as extraordinarily cold and calculated, rejecting all grounds she presented for overturning the jury's verdict. Patterson had argued that multiple errors caused a substantial miscarriage of justice, but the court found no merit in these claims.

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Patterson's legal team had twenty-eight days to file the application for special leave to appeal with the High Court. While news of the intended late lodgement broke on Friday morning, the filing remained pending at 3pm. The High Court represents the last available legal avenue for Patterson to contest the convictions and the unprecedented sentence imposed on her.

Life Sentence Upheld for Leongatha Mushroom Murders

Supreme Court of Victoria Justice Christopher Beale sentenced Patterson to life in prison on September 8, 2025, after a jury found her guilty of murdering Don and Gail Patterson and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson. The victims died after consuming death cap mushrooms served in beef Wellingtons during lunch at Patterson's home in Leongatha on July 29, 2023. Pastor Ian Wilkinson survived the meal but was critically ill, leading to a conviction for Patterson's attempted murder.

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Justice Beale initially set a non-parole period of thirty-three years. However, the Court of Appeal upheld the prosecution's appeal against that sentence, increasing it to life without parole. Patterson remains the second woman in Australian history to receive such a sentence, following NSW woman Katherine Knight in 2001.

Key Legal Arguments and Procedural Disputes

Patterson appealed her convictions on seven grounds, focusing largely on a claimed fundamental irregularity regarding jury sequestration. She argued that the jury was kept in the same hotel as police and prosecutors during deliberations, potentially contaminating the verdicts. The judges dismissed this claim after noting the jury keeper confirmed there was no communication between the parties.

Additional arguments included claims that certain evidence was wrongly admitted or excluded. This included mobile phone tower data linked to death cap mushroom sightings, Facebook messages, and photos of mushrooms on an SD card that Patterson said could have supported her foraging claims. Her barrister, Veronika Drago, also claimed the cross-examination was unfair and the prosecutor's closing address contained numerous errors.

High Court Hurdles and Future Legal Prospects

Patterson faces a significantly higher hurdle to have her matter heard in the High Court. She must first win special leave, a separate permission step that criminologist Brianna Chesser notes ninety percent of cases do not clear. Her loss in the Court of Appeal gives her no automatic right to go further in the legal process.

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The High Court generally grants leave only where a question of legal principle of public importance arises or where the interests of justice require it. To succeed, Patterson's legal team would likely need to demonstrate an egregious procedural irregularity or a human rights violation. Upon learning the appeal had failed, Drago immediately indicated her client planned to apply to the High Court of Australia for special leave to appeal, marking the end of her direct legal recourse.