Eritrean Asylum Seeker Convicted of Sex Assault After Lying About Age

Meron Habtu, an Eritrean national who falsely claimed to be a minor to gain access to UK support services, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on a train. The case raises concerns about vetting procedures for asylum seekers and the safety of vulnerable individuals within host family schemes.

A 29-year-old Eritrea n asylum seeker , Meron Habtu, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on a train in Dorset, England. Habtu initially entered the UK illegally in 2020, falsely claiming to be 17 years old to be placed with a host family in Upwey, near Weymouth.

This deception allowed him to access support services intended for vulnerable underage asylum seekers. The incident occurred on September 11, 2022, after Habtu had been visiting friends in Bournemouth. As the girl exited a train toilet, Habtu cornered her, making unwanted advances and telling her she was 'really beautiful'. Despite the girl clearly stating her age as 15 and expressing disinterest, Habtu followed her, obstructing her path and allegedly touching her breasts multiple times.

He also attempted to give her his phone and stroked her face. The victim, deeply traumatized by the ordeal, was left in tears and avoided public transport for a year, continuing to experience fear and dread when using it. The court heard testimony from the victim, her friend, and a train guard. The friend recounted how the victim immediately burst into tears, repeatedly stating that Habtu had been touching her.

The train guard, Chris Batterby, confirmed that the girls reported sexual advances and noted that Habtu smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words when confronted. Habtu, who has a prior conviction for sexual assault, attempted to claim that any contact was accidental, attributing it to the movement of the train.

However, Judge Orla Austin dismissed this explanation as 'ludicrous and self-serving', emphasizing the sexually inappropriate nature of his advances and the lack of consent. The judge indicated that an immediate custodial sentence was being considered. Habtu had explained his false age claim by stating he wanted to join his family in Britain and believed being underage would facilitate this. He maintained his innocence regarding the assault, claiming he did not intentionally touch the girl and was unaware of her age.

The case highlights concerns surrounding the vetting process for unaccompanied asylum seekers and the potential for exploitation within host family schemes. It was revealed that charities in the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole area provide £140 per week to host families for each child, alongside support from the charity and a social worker. The details of how Habtu entered the UK and the specific host family scheme he was placed in remain undisclosed.

This incident raises questions about the adequacy of checks to verify the ages of asylum seekers and the safeguards in place to protect vulnerable individuals. Habtu has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced later this month, facing a potentially significant prison term for his actions. The victim’s statement underscores the lasting emotional impact of the assault, demonstrating the severe consequences of Habtu’s predatory behavior





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Sexual Assault Asylum Seeker Eritrea Host Family Age Fraud

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