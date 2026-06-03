Escalating Gulf Conflict: Iranian Attacks Target Kuwait Airport and Bahrain Amid US Strikes

A surge in hostilities in the Gulf region has seen Iranian drones and missiles strike Kuwait International Airport and targets in Bahrain, while the US responded with strikes on Iranian infrastructure. The attacks, which resulted in at least one fatality and multiple injuries, threaten a fragile ceasefire and raise concerns about regional stability. Iranian forces claim the attacks were retaliation for a US missile strike on an oil tanker, while the US maintains that defensive operations are ongoing and peace talks continue despite Tehran's claims to the contrary. The exchange highlights the precarious security environment around the Strait of Hormuz.

The Gulf region witnessed a dangerous escalation of hostilities on Wednesday as Iran launched drone and missile attack s against Kuwait and Bahrain , while the United States conducted its own strikes on Iran ian strategic positions, pushing a fragile ceasefire to the brink of collapse.

The attacks began with Iranian drones heavily damaging Kuwait International Airport's passenger terminal, resulting in at least one death and numerous injuries, according to Kuwaiti Defence Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, who described the assault as a 'criminal Iranian aggression.

' In a coordinated barrage, Bahrain's Defence Ministry reported that its military forces successfully intercepted and destroyed three missiles and multiple drones launched by the Islamic Republic toward the island nation. The US Central Command (Centcom) confirmed it had engaged Iranian aerial threats, stating that two missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, while three missiles aimed at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini defenses.

Additionally, Centcom reported destroying three Iranian one-way attack drones launched toward civilian vessels in regional waters and later defended against another wave of drones targeting US forces in Kuwait, with no personnel injured. The Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attacks, stating it targeted the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet in Bahrain and another unspecified country, implicitly referencing Kuwait.

The Guard framed the operation as retaliation for a US missile strike on the engine room of an oil tanker, the Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie, near the Strait of Hormuz. Centcom said the tanker, which was attempting to run the US blockade imposed on April 13, ignored warnings for over 24 hours before aircraft disabled its engine in international waters.

The IRGC warned that 'disrupting the security of the Strait of Hormuz will carry a heavy price for the aggressive US military' and described the American response-a 'self-defence' strike on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island-as a 'brazen and blatant aggression.

' The Guard asserted that the missile launches targeting Kuwait were a direct response to the Qeshm operation, stating, 'We had previously warned that in case of aggression, the response would be different and more severe, and we acted accordingly. ' The latest exchange has cast serious doubt on the viability of the April 8 ceasefire, which had largely held despite sporadic incidents following more than a month of war triggered by a US and Israeli attack on Iran.

While Tehran announced that peace talks had halted a few days ago, US President Donald Trump disputed the claim, posting on Truth Social that conversations had continued 'continuously' over the preceding days. The attacks have drawn condemnation from regional allies, with UAE presidential advisor Anwar Gargash stating, 'In light of Iran's repeated aggression against the sisterly states of Kuwait and Bahrain, a firm, unified, and cohesive Gulf stance is imperative,' adding, 'This aggression does not just target one country, it targets us all.

' The strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil supplies pass, underscores the high stakes, as Qeshm Island occupies a critical position near the chokepoint. Kuwaiti authorities urged civilians to avoid any debris or shrapnel from the intercepts, while the Ministry of Defence emphasized the severity of the airport strike, noting 'significant material damage' without specifying the total number of injured





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Iran Kuwait Bahrain US Drone Attack Missile Attack Strait Of Hormuz Qeshm Island Ceasefire Middle East Conflict

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