Escalating Middle East Tensions Threaten Global Oil Supply Through Bab el-Mandeb Strait

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and potential Houthi attacks on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could cause a massive oil supply disruption, with Saudi exports at risk and global prices potentially spiking to record highs.

Recent escalations between Iran and Israel have laid bare the fragility of global oil supply , with markets potentially underestimating the risk of further disruptions despite the Strait of Hormuz being effectively closed for over three months.

While the immediate shock was mitigated by high global inventories, China's massive stockpile, and Saudi Arabia's ability to reroute exports via its East-West pipeline to the Red Sea, the situation could deteriorate rapidly if Iran's Houthi allies in Yemen move to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This chokepoint is critical for Saudi oil exports to Asia, and any disruption there could remove millions of barrels per day from global markets, triggering price spikes unseen in history.

The Houthis, who have largely remained on the sidelines of the current conflict, have previously demonstrated their capability to disrupt Red Sea shipping. In 2023, they began attacking vessels in the Red Sea, causing a significant rerouting of commercial maritime traffic around the Cape of Good Hope. Although attacks subsided after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in early 2025, traffic through Bab el-Mandeb never fully recovered.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on the Red Sea route to export its crude, as the East-West pipeline to the Yanbu port on the Red Sea has reached its maximum capacity of 7 million barrels per day (bpd). Saudi Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser stated that this pipeline has proven critical in mitigating the impact of the Hormuz closure, providing relief to customers affected by shipping constraints.

However, if the Houthis were to target tankers off Yemen, traffic through Bab el-Mandeb could collapse, cutting off Saudi Arabia's primary alternative export route. According to Muyu Xu, senior crude oil analyst at Kpler, Asian buyers would lose access to already constrained Middle Eastern crude supplies.

While tankers could theoretically reroute westward via the Suez Canal and around the Cape of Good Hope, such a voyage would take nearly 50 days - more than double the normal transit time - and would significantly increase costs due to higher freight rates, fuel consumption, and reduced market efficiency as supertankers cannot transit the Suez Canal. This would effectively reduce prompt oil availability and exacerbate supply shortages.

The combination of a closed Hormuz and a disrupted Bab el-Mandeb could remove over 20 million bpd from global markets, a scenario that would dwarf previous supply shocks and send oil prices soaring to unprecedented levels





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Oil Supply Middle East Tensions Strait Of Hormuz Bab El-Mandeb Saudi Arabia

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