Escape Lounges at Portland International Airport Crowned Global Lounge of the Year

Priority Pass announces the winners of its 2026 Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding airport lounges worldwide. Escape Lounges at Portland International Airport takes home the Global Lounge of the Year title, celebrated for its design, local integration, and exceptional traveler experience.

Airport lounges are increasingly becoming more than just a place to wait for a flight, evolving into destinations in themselves. They offer a respite from the often chaotic airport environment, frequently incorporating elements of luxury and local culture to enhance the traveler's experience.

Priority Pass, a leading airport lounge program, recently announced the winners of its 2026 Excellence Awards, based on feedback from over 700,000 members. The awards recognize lounges that excel in facilities, customer service, food and beverage options, comfort, ambience, and overall member satisfaction. The Global Lounge of the Year title was awarded to Escape Lounges at Portland International Airport in the United States.

This lounge stands out for its seamless blend of contemporary design and a strong connection to the local Oregon identity. Travelers consistently praise its incorporation of local wood and artwork, as well as its regionally-inspired food and beverage offerings. Reviews highlight the lounge as a truly exceptional space, offering a relaxing and enjoyable experience before a flight.

Tom Waldron, chief experiences officer for the lounge, expressed immense pride in the team's achievement, emphasizing their commitment to creating vibrant and welcoming environments that reflect a sense of place. The lounge aims to provide a personalized experience that travelers genuinely anticipate. Regional winners were also announced, showcasing excellence across different parts of the world. In North America, Escape Lounges at Kansas City received a highly commended recognition, while Escape Lounges at Portland International Airport took the top spot.

Asia Pacific’s award went to Lounge Fukuoka in Japan’s Fukuoka Airport, with Kyra Lounge in Hong Kong receiving a highly commended mention. Europe saw Vienna Lounge in Austria’s Vienna International Airport crowned as the winner, with No.1 Lounge in Jersey, UK, earning a highly commended status. These lounges were lauded for their unique features, including beautiful decorations, extensive food selections, complimentary offerings, and exceptional service.

The awards demonstrate a growing trend in the airport lounge industry towards creating immersive and memorable experiences for travelers, transforming these spaces from mere waiting areas into integral parts of the journey





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Airport Lounges Priority Pass Travel Experience Portland International Airport Escape Lounges Lounge Of The Year Airport Hospitality Travel Awards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Northumberland Coast Offers a Stunning Summer EscapeDiscover the beauty of Northumberland's coastline as a fantastic alternative to Mediterranean holidays, featuring Beadnell Beach House with direct beach access and stunning views.

Read more »

After lucky escape, Joey Logano’s car gets destroyed in pit road incidentLogano will not go back-to-back at Texas after a major crash on pit road

Read more »

King's Lynn motocross rider speaks of 'miracle' escape from crashCalum Mitchell speaks of the moment he hit another rider and ended up unconscious after a crash.

Read more »

Bowling, escape rooms, laser quest and pool on offer at new Blackpool centreThe facility will open on June 5

Read more »

Escape to Florida star's heartbreaking reason for swapping the UK for the StatesDan, Donna and their two sons feature on Channel 4's brand new series Escape to Florida.

Read more »

NWSL Power Rankings: Boston Legacy finally win, Sophia Wilson and Portland cruise, San Diego Wave stumbleWho's hot? Who's not? GOAL ranks each of the current 16 National Women's Soccer League teams.

Read more »