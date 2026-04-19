Escape the Rain with a Sunny Murder Mystery: If It's Tuesday, It's Murder on Disney+ and Marple on Netflix

Discover two compelling murder mystery series perfect for fans of Agatha Christie. If It's Tuesday, It's Murder, set in sunny Lisbon, offers a fun-filled crime-fighting adventure on Disney+, while Netflix brings back the iconic Miss Marple with an all-star cast.

For aficionados of Agatha Christie and those seeking a captivating murder mystery series to devour this weekend, Disney+ 's recent offering, If It's Tuesday, It's Murder, promises an ideal escape. This seven-part drama, originally released in Spanish, is set against the sun-drenched backdrop of Lisbon, Portugal, a welcome contrast to the persistent British rain. The series follows a motley crew of tourists whose holiday takes a dramatically dark turn, commencing with a murder on their very first day.

The official synopsis from IMDb describes the premise as follows: 'A diverse group of tourists on an organised trip to Lisbon find themselves investigating a murder after one of them is killed on the first morning. Set out to find the killer among the group as they visit beautiful Lisbon sites.' The show has garnered positive attention, with the Daily Mail describing it as 'fun to watch'. It currently holds a respectable IMDb rating of 6.4 out of ten and is accessible with either English dubbing or subtitles, enhancing its international appeal.

Critically, the series has also received encouraging reviews. The Guardian, while acknowledging a potentially 'ludicrous' premise, lauded it as a 'breezy crime-fighting adventure.' Hello Magazine has characterized If It's Tuesday, It's Murder as a 'cosy crime' drama, suggesting it will resonate with fans of popular shows like Only Murders In The Building.

Beyond Lisbon, Netflix is also serving up a feast for Christie enthusiasts with its Marple series. This acclaimed adaptation, which recently ascended to the top of Netflix's charts, originally aired between 2004 and 2014. It features the iconic detective Miss Marple called out of retirement to solve various mysteries. The role of Miss Marple was masterfully portrayed by Geraldine McEwan in the first three series, with Julia McKenzie taking the helm for the subsequent three.

The cast is a veritable who's who of British acting talent, with viewers able to spot notable actors such as Joanna Lumley, Benedict Cumberbatch, Timothy Dalton, Keeley Hawes, Brian Cox, Richard Armitage, and Amanda Holden, among others. The program interestingly explores Christie's literary universe by integrating Miss Marple into some stories where she did not originally appear, offering a fresh perspective on her beloved characters.

One particularly glowing review on IMDb praised the adaptation, stating, 'I love the original book, and I love this adaptation. All-star cast (best hits of the actors of Britain). Naturally it's very different to the original, but I enjoyed how it had been adapted, beautiful location as well!' Another viewer, identifying as an Agatha Christie scholar, declared it one of the best TV adaptations, asserting, 'I can honestly say this is one of the best TV adaptations and definitely worth 10 stars. It’s got everything and more. Please give it a chance and stop comparing it against other productions.' If It's Tuesday, It's Murder is currently available for streaming on Disney+, while Marple can be found on Netflix, offering ample viewing opportunities for those craving a good mystery.





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