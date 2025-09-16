Escape to Loch Lomond: Rowardennan Hotel Offers Stunning Autumn Stays at Discounted Prices

Discover the beauty of Loch Lomond this autumn with a discounted stay at the Rowardennan Hotel. Enjoy cosy rooms, breathtaking views, delicious food, and an abundance of outdoor activities.

Loch Lomond presents itself as the perfect destination for an autumn weekend getaway. The panoramic views of one of Scotland 's most iconic lochs, coupled with numerous idyllic walking trails, make it an ideal staycation spot as the season transitions. Along the shores of Loch Lomond , a variety of hotels and holiday rentals await. One notable option is the Rowardennan Hotel , currently offering significant discounts through Wowcher.

The deal includes a one-night stay for £79, a 56 percent reduction from the standard £180 price. The hotel boasts double and twin rooms featuring cozy beds and en-suite bathrooms. Many rooms are reported to offer captivating views across Loch Lomond. The Wowcher deal also extends to a cooked breakfast for guests, along with a late checkout at 11am. Pet-friendly accommodations are a bonus, allowing travelers to include their furry companions in the adventure. Guests can also opt to upgrade their stay with a dinner package, which features a two-course set menu at the Rowardennan Hotel's restaurant. The seasonally changing menu utilizes local produce to offer an array of hearty main dishes. Beyond the hotel, the surrounding area beckons with autumn adventures. Loch Lomond's breathtaking landscapes, idyllic woodlands, and legendary walking trails cater to hikers and nature enthusiasts alike. The Inn on Loch Lomond, the Loch Lomond Arms, and the Tarbet Hotel are among other hotels situated along the loch's edge, providing additional options for a relaxing getaway. The Rowardennan Hotel has generally received positive reviews from guests, maintaining a rating of 3.4 out of five on travel website Tripadvisor based on 1,054 reviews.





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Loch Lomond Scotland Staycation Autumn Getaway Rowardennan Hotel Discount Travel Deals Hiking Nature UK Travel

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man charged over 'abusive behaviour' at anti-immigration protest outside Falkirk hotelHe will appear in court at a later date.

Read more »

Cops launch probe after 'possible human remains' discovered at Loch Lomond beauty spotPolice have sent the remains off for further analysis after the grim discovery over the weekend.

Read more »

Community welcomes 'inclusion and togetherness' weeks after hotel protestsHoylake4All hosted its Big Lunch event at St Luke's Church today

Read more »

Grammy winner forced to 're-examine' hotel meeting with Michael Jackson aged 13Mark Ronson has recalled the time he spent with Michael Jackson as a teenager and why he was later forced him to 're-examine' things.

Read more »

Russell Martin takes Rangers players wild swimming in freezing Loch Lomond for team bonding sessionThe Ibrox side have had a torrid start to the season and the manager has taken an unusual approach in an attempt to lift spirits

Read more »

Ben Nevis Named Scotland's Most Littered Tourist AttractionBen Nevis, Scotland's highest mountain, has been named the most littered tourist attraction in Scotland, according to a new study. Three Scottish locations, including Loch Lomond Shores and Edinburgh Zoo, were named among the UK's worst for litter. The study analyzed TripAdvisor reviews to identify the most littered cultural and historical sites.

Read more »