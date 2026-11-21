Discover the best books, podcasts, and documentaries to watch before seeing the new You Can See Everything film about Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes.

The highly anticipated documentary You Can See Everything has finally arrived for audiences, including those in the UK who have awaited its release. This new film, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, focuses on the life of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes following her legal troubles. To ensure viewers derive the maximum possible value from this cinematic experience, it is advisable to engage with prior materials that contextualize the massive corporate fraud scandal. Understanding the background of the startup helps clarify the significance of Holmes' post-trial interactions and the unique perspective offered by the filmmakers.

The Dropout Podcast And Miniseries Guide

The most recommended starting point for understanding the Theranos scandal is the miniseries The Dropout. This eight-episode scripted drama offers a compelling, binge-worthy overview of the rise and fall of the biotechnology company. Each episode runs for less than an hour, making it an accessible entry point for those new to the story. While it is a dramatization and not strictly accurate in every detail, it features a transformative performance by Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes. The cast also includes notable actors such as Naveen Andrews, William H Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Sam Waterston, and Stephen Fry.

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Before the television adaptation, many learned about the case through the ABC News podcast of the same name. This true crime audio series originally aired in 2019 and covers the events leading up to Theranos' collapse. A second season aired two years later, detailing Holmes' trial and her eventual conviction. The podcast provides approximately twenty hours of content, which may be difficult to consume entirely before a screening of the new documentary. Listeners are advised to select specific episodes that align with their interests, keeping the podcast as a resource for deeper investigation after watching the film.

Investigative Journalism And Background Reading

The foundation of modern awareness regarding the Theranos debacle lies in the investigative work of former Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou. Carreyrou exposed the fraudulent nature of the company's blood-testing technology, a pivotal moment in tech history. In the dramatized series The Dropout, his role is portrayed by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, known for his work in The Bear and Girls. Carreyrou subsequently expanded his reporting into a comprehensive book titled Bad Blood: Secrets And Lies In A Silicon Valley Startup.

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Bad Blood serves as a more factually grounded resource compared to the fictionalized television series. The book delves deeply into the specifics of Holmes' deceptive business practices and the internal culture of the startup. Although the book was initially slated to become a film starring Jennifer Lawrence, she declined the role after viewing Amanda Seyfried's performance in the miniseries. Reading the book provides a rigorous factual baseline that enhances the appreciation of the nuanced, character-driven approach taken in You Can See Everything. It offers clarity on the mechanisms of the fraud that the documentary references but does not fully re-litigate.

The Inventor Documentary And Filmmaker Context

For those seeking a definitive documentary on the events preceding Holmes' legal convictions, The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley is the essential choice. Released in 2019, this two-hour film was directed by Oscar winner Alex Gibney, whose other notable works include Taxi To The Dark Age and Citizen K. The documentary features interviews with individuals who worked closely with Holmes and her former partner Sunny Balwani. It includes appearances from whistleblowers Erika Cheung and Tyler Shultz, who played critical roles in exposing the company's lies.

The Inventor utilizes real-life footage of Elizabeth Holmes presenting her technology, creating a stark contrast with the reality of the fraudulent operations occurring behind the scenes. This historical context is vital for understanding the themes explored in You Can See Everything, which focuses on the period after her incarceration. Additionally, understanding the style of co-director Nathan Fielder is beneficial. Fielder is known for his distinct comedic manner and surreal on-screen presence. His decision to move in with Holmes during the pre-incarceration period adds a unique, unconventional layer to the documentary. Familiarity with Fielder's previous work helps viewers interpret his observational techniques and the unusual dynamics he fostered with his subject.