Essex Police Deploy Additional Officers to Southend Following Violent Brawl Involving 30 Teenagers

Essex Police have increased their presence in Southend after a large-scale fight involving 30 young people left two teenagers with knife wounds. A 15-year-old suspect is in custody, and a dispersal order is in place to maintain public safety during the bank holiday weekend.

Essex Police have deployed additional officers to Southend following a violent altercation involving approximately 30 young individuals, which resulted in two teenagers sustaining knife wounds.

The incident occurred on Southend High Street around 7:50 PM on Friday, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. A 15-year-old boy has been apprehended on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is currently in custody, where he is being interrogated by detectives. The police have reinforced their presence with officers from the Operational Support Group and Dog Units, particularly during the bank holiday weekend, to maintain public safety and deter further disturbances.

A dispersal order, enacted under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, has been imposed on Southend High Street, Queensway, Hamlet Court Road, and the seafront, remaining in effect until 8 PM on Sunday. This order empowers officers to disperse individuals and conduct searches without suspicion, as permitted by Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, which is also in force until 8:45 PM on Sunday.

The two injured teenagers, who sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries, were transported to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are actively reviewing CCTV and mobile phone footage to identify additional suspects involved in the brawl. Southend Local Policing Inspector Penny McQuade emphasized the community's role in maintaining safety, stating, 'Southend is open for business and enjoyment but closed for crime and those wishing to cause trouble. The events of last night were completely unacceptable.

Two young people suffered potentially life-changing facial injuries, and many others were harmed, leaving witnesses frightened and concerned. We will not tolerate crime or anti-social behavior and will continue to investigate, arrest those responsible, and patrol the town to ensure it remains safe and peaceful for our community.

' The police have urged anyone with information, mobile phone footage, or dash-cam recordings related to the incident to come forward, referencing incident number 1298 of Friday, May 1





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