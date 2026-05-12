Essie's Gel by Essie Liquid Diamonds: A Quick, Easy Hack for Salon-Quality Nails at Home

This article discusses how to achieve salon-quality nails at home using Essie's Gel by Essie Liquid Diamonds shades. It highlights the benefits of opting for multi-dimensional shimmer and finishes that catch the light and the importance of using the right polish and color choices to ensure longevity. The article also offers simple tricks to help prolong the shine and feel of the nails at home.

Glossy, long-lasting and surprisingly easy to do yourself – here’s how to get salon-quality nails at home with Essie’s new Gel by Essie Liquid Diamonds shades.

From BIAB overlays to high-shine chrome and cat eye finishes that reflect every which way in the light, the variety of salon manicures are seemingly endless – but they’ve also never been more expensive or time-consuming to keep up with. So, if you’ve found yourself alternating between professional appointments and doing your nails at home, you’re not the only one who’s been looking for ways to recreate that same glossy, long-lasting finish without needing a UV lamp or carving a chunk of time out of your already-busy schedule.

The good news? It is actually possible. With the right polish and colour choices, getting salon-quality nails at home is easier than ever before. And that’s exactly where Essie’s Gel by Essie range – especially the shimmering Liquid Diamonds shades – comes in.

Believe us when we tell you that it’s quickly become a clever shortcut for getting that fresh-from-the-salon look without actually having to book in. Here are the simple tricks to know that’ll help make your at-home manicure last longer, shine brighter and feel properly professional..





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