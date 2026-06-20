Este Haim, a close friend of Taylor Swift, offers heartfelt advice for Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, emphasizing the need to enjoy the moment and keep the 'dating' spirit alive. The couple's reported Independence Day weekend ceremony in New York City has sparked venue speculation, with Madison Square Garden rumored but contested by some insiders. Local businesses brace for impact while details remain scarce.

Este Haim , a close friend of Taylor Swift , has shared wedding advice for the pop star as Swift reportedly prepares to marry Travis Kelce in an extravagant New York City wedding next month.

Haim, who married entrepreneur Jonathan Levin last December, emphasized the importance of enjoying the moment. In an interview with People, the 40-year-old musician recalled feeling overwhelmed during her own wedding and expressed regret for not pausing to savor the experience. She encouraged Swift to take a moment to absorb it all and have the best time, noting that such a gathering of loved ones might never happen again.

Hiam also highlighted the significance of maintaining a dating mindset in marriage, stating that she and her husband focus on loving each other and having fun, which she believes is key to a lasting relationship. Swift and Kelce, both 36, are said to be planning an Independence Day weekend wedding, with speculation mounting about the venue. While some reports suggest Madison Square Garden as the location, insiders have called this a potential 'distraction plot' to mislead the public.

The arena, which can hold up to 22,000 people, is known for concerts and sports events, but local business owners have raised concerns about security and revenue impacts, with many still awaiting official details. Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in September 2025 with a playful Instagram post captioned 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.

' Businessman Michael Rubin has reportedly rescheduled his annual July 4 party to avoid conflicting with the wedding. Despite the swirling rumors, the exact guest list remains unclear, though Swift was recently seen at MSG with Mariska Hargitay and the Haim sisters during the NBA Finals. The event continues to captivate public attention as the star-studded celebration approaches





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