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Esther Canadas: A 1990s Supermodel and Her Career After Marriage

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Esther Canadas: A 1990s Supermodel and Her Career After Marriage
Esther CanadasVogue Supermodel1990S Supermodel
📆6/2/2026 4:22 PM
📰DailyMailCeleb
20 sec. here / 16 min. at publisher
📊News: 60% · Publisher: 99%

Esther Canadas, a former Vogue supermodel, shares her journey from fame to motherhood and her continued modeling career. She discusses her marriage to Mark Vanderloo, their divorce, and her appearances in magazines and photo shoots.

Vogue supermodel Esther Canadas came to fame in the late 1990s, often compared to Angelina Jolie due to her almond-shaped eyes and large lips . She met Dutch male model Mark Vanderloo on a DKNY fashion shoot and they fell in love.

They were married in 1999 but divorced a year later. Canadas continued her career, posing for Harper's Bazaar and Marie Claire while working with high-level photographers. She gave birth to a daughter in 2014 and posed in a bikini on Instagram last week, stunning her fans with her youthful appearance. Canadas is still active in modeling and has worked for Donna Karan in 2025

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DailyMailCeleb /  🏆 1. in UK

Esther Canadas Vogue Supermodel 1990S Supermodel Almond-Shaped Eyes Large Lips Mark Vanderloo Marriage Divorce Modeling Career High-Level Photographers Instagram Bikini Photos Motherhood Modeling For Donna Karan

 

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