A new ETAC report reveals over 100 Chinese doctors implicated in forced organ harvesting from prisoners remain active in senior medical roles, despite claims of reform.

A new investigation by the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China ( ETAC) has revealed that over 100 medical professionals previously implicated in the forced organ harvesting of prisoners are still working in senior positions across China. The findings challenge Beijing's assertions that it banned the practice in 2015 and replaced it with a voluntary national donation system. Despite allegations of systemic abuse involving religious minorities and political detainees, these individuals have not faced public scrutiny or professional consequences.

Systemic Violations of Medical Ethics

Chinese security official Zhu Jiabin, known by the grim nickname 'The Butcher,' provided chilling testimony describing the cold precision with which he harvested organs from imprisoned religious minorities. He once described the process as 'nothing - just like slaughtering pigs,' detailing how he would shave the victims' hair, split open their bellies, and carve out their innards for sale. Zhu's admissions were part of a broader conveyor belt system that reportedly generated $1 billion annually since 2000 by forcefully killing tens of thousands of prisoners.

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Many of the victims were identified as Falun Gong followers and other prisoners of conscience, executed specifically for their viable organs. The American Journal of Transplantation (AJT) previously uncovered that between 1980 and 2015, clinical papers described heart and lung procurement from donors who were not properly declared brain dead. This practice directly violated the Dead Donor Rule, a foundational ethical principle in transplant medicine that prohibits killing a patient to harvest their organs.

Continued Influence of Compromised Surgeons

Ethan Gutmann of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation noted that harvesting operations often targeted healthy detainees aged 28 or 29. After passing extensive health checks and blood tests, these individuals were 'cross-matched for harvesting' and would subsequently 'vanish in the middle of the night.' A week after selection, the prisoners were reportedly killed to supply the organs needed for the transplant industry.

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According to a November report by Sarah Cook of ETAC, the medical professionals involved in these violations have risen through institutional ranks to become senior leaders in thoracic surgery. A 2022 study by Matthew P. Robertson and Jacob Lavee identified over 71 clinical papers linking 56 hospitals in 15 provinces to these problematic operations. The new ETAC report confirms that 40 of these hospitals, now spanning 16 provinces, still employ these compromised doctors in 2025.

Global Implications for Transplant Medicine

Sarah Cook emphasized that the red line separating transplant surgery from killing was breached repeatedly in China. She stated that the hospitals employing these doctors include leading transplant centers and that this is not a fringe problem limited to small institutions. Cook argued that the past violations identified in the 2022 paper form a systemic foundation that remains integral to today's transplant sector in China.

These compromised medical professionals continue to train young surgeons, co-author international research, and appear at global conferences. Their ongoing presence in the global transplant community raises significant concerns about the ethical integrity of international medical collaboration. The report suggests that China's state-sanctioned forced organ harvesting continues to address organ shortfalls through the killing of prisoners.

International Condemnation and Legal Challenges

Foreign medical and human rights groups have long condemned China's organ transplant trade as opaque, profit-driven, and unethical. An independent tribunal sitting in London concluded in 2019 that the killing of detainees for organ transplants was still occurring, with victims including imprisoned followers of the Falun Gong movement. The new report exposes the risks related to these state-sanctioned practices and calls into question the effectiveness of recent regulatory reforms.

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Witness testimony and historical records indicate that the harvesting operations were highly organized, with victims subjected to rigorous medical screening before being selected. The persistence of these doctors in senior roles suggests a lack of accountability for past atrocities. The international community continues to monitor the situation, urging greater transparency and adherence to ethical standards in medical research and practice.