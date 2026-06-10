Ethan Laidlaw Returns to Scotland with Falkirk, Vows to Deliver Exciting Football After Brentford Education

Ethan Laidlaw has signed a two-year deal with Falkirk FC, promising fans an attacking, entertaining style after his developmental journey from Hibernian to Brentford. The 21-year-old forward credits his time in England, including a memorable experience in Monaco, for his growth and is eager to bring his goalscoring form and expressive play to the Scottish Championship.

Ethan Laidlaw , a 21-year-old forward, has signed a two-year deal with Falkirk FC, returning to Scotland after a developmental stint in England. The young striker, who came through the Hibernian academy, moved to Brentford three years ago for a six-figure fee, seeking regular football and growth.

His journey included a challenging experience in Monaco, where he once shared a pitch with stars like Paul Pogba in a friendly match against AS Monaco. That moment, at the club's lavish training centre overlooking the Mediterranean, underscored the educational path he chose. Now, having completed that education, he arrives at Falkirk with the clear intention of delivering exciting, attacking football to the fans. He explicitly promises that boring performances will not be part of his game.

Laidlaw's time at Brentford, particularly with their B team, proved transformative. He accumulated 15 goals and 10 assists last season, though a shoulder injury interrupted his progress. His recovery was emphatic; he scored 12 goals in the final 12 games, showcasing a rhythm and confidence that earned him the Brentford B Players' Player of the Year award. He credits the move south for his maturation, both as a player and a person.

Living independently, he faced men's teams regularly in the B team setup, gaining the physical and mental fortitude required for senior football. He learned multiple styles of play, contrasting the structured approach at Hibs with Brentford's versatile philosophy, and developed a deeper understanding of the game in and out of possession. The player is enthusiastic about working under manager John McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith, noting the latter managed his father, Steven, at Berwick Rangers.

He sees the club's style, the stadium, and the supportive environment as perfect for a young player wanting to express himself. He points to the progress of fellow striker Barney Stewart-who rose from tier seven to an 18-goal season-as evidence of the coaching staff's ability to elevate talent. Laidlaw, comfortable as a central striker or winger, wants to excite the supporters and draw them to matches.

He believes the seamless transition to Falkirk is possible because the club's philosophy aligns with his own preferred way of playing, and it remains consistent regardless of opponent, whether at home or at Celtic Park. For him, the timing is ideal: he returns to Scotland as an adult, ready to contribute immediately and take his game to the next level within a team that plays the football he loves





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ethan Laidlaw Falkirk FC Brentford B John Mcglynn Scottish Championship Hibernian Player Transfer Football Academy Career Development

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater End Their Relationship After Three YearsSinger Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater have called it quits on their relationship after three years. The breakup was described as amicable, with the couple remaining friends.

Read more »

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater 'split several months ago' after 3 years datingThe break-up is said to be amicable.

Read more »

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Relationship TimelineAriana Grande and Ethan Slater dated for nearly three years after meeting on set in December 2022, kept their romance largely private but expressed pride in each other's work. Ariana is focusing on her Eternal Sunshine tour and new album release, while Ethan praised her performance in the sequel and she supported his off-Broadway play performance. They shared limited public photos before Ethan posted Christmas photos.

Read more »

Is This The Real Reason Behind Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater's Split?Ariana Grande has a new album coming out on 31 July – will it cover her breakup from her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater? Read more on Grazia.

Read more »