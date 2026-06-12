Ethan Slater Attends 'Romeo & Juliet' Amid Split from Ariana Grande Amid Fan Speculation Over Her New Song

Ethan Slater appeared at the opening night of Romeo & Juliet in New York following his split from Ariana Grande, while fans analyze Grande's new single for possible references to the breakup.

The public learned of Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande 's separation this week. Despite this, Slater made a public appearance at the opening night of Shakespeare in the Park's production of Romeo & Juliet in New York on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Broadway performer seemed weary as he arrived on the red carpet, often crossing his arms during photo opportunities. He wore a simple white T-shirt, black jeans, and sneakers. The selection of Shakespeare's tragic romance about ill-fated lovers must have been particularly uncomfortable for Slater, given the timing of his private split from Grande, which reportedly happened several months ago.

While representatives described the breakup as amicable, online speculation suggests Grande might have subtly criticized Slater in her new single, I Hate That I Made You Love Me, from her forthcoming album, Petal. The song, which Grande has called a favorite, explores regret in a relationship and the pressures of celebrity. Fans have pointed to lyrics that could reference Slater, including lines about insecurity and emotional projection.

Some observers even noted possible nods to Slater's role as SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway in the music video, such as yellow attire and bubble sounds, though insiders insist the album was not inspired by the breakup. According to a source, the couple ended their relationship after extensive consideration and remain friends. The separation occurred months ago, and Grande has since focused on her Eternal Sunshine tour, running from June 6 in California to September 1 in London.

This tour marks her first major venture since the all-consuming experience of filming the Wicked movies, a three-year project that reportedly affected her well-being and raised concerns about her weight and close bond with co-star Cynthia Erivo. Her relationship with Slater, who played Boq in the film, became especially controversial because both were married when they met.

Now, Grande is distancing herself from the Glinda persona-changing her hair color, returning to music, and ending her relationship with Slater, which severs her final connection to the Wicked production. Both Grande and Slater were married when their real-life romance began. Slater was married to his high school sweetheart, clinical psychologist Lilly Jay, and they have a son born in 2022. Slater filed for divorce on July 26, 2023.

Grande divorced Dalton Gomez, filing in September 2023 with a separation date of February 20, 2023. Their respective divorces were announced within days of each other





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ethan Slater Ariana Grande Romeo & Juliet Wicked Breakup Broadway Petal Album I Hate That I Made You Love Me Eternal Sunshine Tour

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Split After Three Years of DatingAriana Grande and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater have ended their relationship after three years of dating. The breakup was amicable, and they remain supportive of each other.

Read more »

'I can't believe it's two years since our Jay died - it seems to get harder'Jay Slater's mum opens up ahead of a tragic milestone for the family

Read more »

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Romance Ends Amid Speculation Over New SongAriana Grande and Ethan Slater's three-year romance has come to an end, with fans speculating that the pop star may have taken a parting shot at her ex in her new song, I Hate That I Made You Love Me.

Read more »

Friends tried to save Junior Slater as he drowned in river, inquest hearsThe 12-year-old died while swimming in the River Ribble

Read more »