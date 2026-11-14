Ethics Commission Head Stuart Sterling Steps Back Over Past Misconduct Allegations

Stuart Sterling suspends duties as chief executive of the Ethics and Integrity Commission following reports of historical sexual misconduct investigations during his police career.

Stuart Sterling has suspended his duties as the chief executive of the Ethics and Integrity Commission following revelations that he was investigated for alleged sexual misconduct during his previous career in law enforcement. The head of the government's primary ethics watchdog stepped back from his position after reports emerged detailing incidents involving female colleagues and a prior disciplinary sanction.

Sterling was appointed as the inaugural chief executive of the newly established Ethics and Integrity Commission in October 2025. His appointment was a key delivery of the Labour Party's 2024 manifesto pledge to restore probity in government following various scandals that occurred during the Covid pandemic. In his role, Sterling was responsible for advising the prime minister on strategies to tackle misconduct in public life.

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Government Response To Allegations

The existence of these serious allegations and the subsequent investigations were first reported by the Sunday Times. In response to the publication, a government spokesperson stated that Sterling had stepped back from his role while officials swiftly establish the facts. The statement emphasized the seriousness of the claims made against the commission's leader.

The ethics commission was created specifically to ensure high standards of conduct within the government. Its establishment was a direct response to public outcry over improper behavior witnessed during the pandemic response. Sterling's removal from active duty highlights the intense scrutiny now placed on the vetting processes for senior public officials.

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Historical Police Disciplinary Records

According to the Sunday Times, Sterling was subject to a full misconduct hearing in 2003 when he served as a junior officer with Northamptonshire Police. The hearing treated the case as one of sexual harassment involving allegations that he inappropriately touched the breasts of a female colleague at a police station. A male colleague who witnessed the incident reportedly reported Sterling to his superiors.

Following the allegations, Sterling was suspended on full pay. A representative for Mr. Sterling confirmed that a full disciplinary process was held regarding the complaint in 2002, noting that Sterling complied fully with the proceedings. The representative stated that the process resulted in a sanction.

The newspaper reported that Sterling received a financial penalty equivalent to two weeks' pay. At that time, this was considered the maximum sanction possible short of forced resignation. Despite this outcome, Sterling received two police commendations and was subsequently promoted to the rank of detective sergeant within the force.

Further Allegations And Vetting Concerns

The Sunday Times reported that Sterling was reported to the force again in 2008 after another allegation of sexual misconduct against a female colleague. This incident reportedly occurred at a social gathering outside of work. A representative for Sterling denied that the alleged incident in 2008 ever took place. They confirmed that he was never subject to any criminal investigation, but the allegation was examined by professional standards departments.

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In 2009, Sterling joined the Cabinet Office, marking a transition from operational policing to government administration. It remains unclear what vetting process he underwent during this transition to his new civil service role. He has since served in a variety of senior roles within the public sector, including being seconded to the National Police Chiefs' Council in 2019.

Impact And Next Steps In Investigation

Sterling received an OBE in 2023 for his assistance in planning the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. This honor underscores his previously high standing within the government, making the current allegations particularly significant for the new ethics commission. The organization faces immediate questions regarding the robustness of its own recruitment procedures.

The Cabinet Office is now set to examine whether appropriate and correct disclosures of information were made during Sterling's career progression. This review will determine if previous employers or officials failed to flag relevant conduct issues. The outcome of this internal review will likely influence public trust in the newly formed Ethics and Integrity Commission.