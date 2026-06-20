Etnnic Unveils Folding Trike 3.0: A Portable Electric Three-Wheeler for Urban Living

Spanish micromobility manufacturer Etnnic has launched the Folding Trike 3.0, an electric tricycle designed for adults that prioritizes portability and stability. The vehicle features a quick-folding mechanism that reduces it to a compact size and includes integrated wheels for easy rolling when stored. Weighing 65 lbs and with a 264 lb weight limit, it targets urban commuters and RV users with limited storage space, though its near-$7,000 price and capacity constraints require careful consideration against high-end folding e-bikes.

The electric folding trike market is seeing a surge in innovation, and the Spanish company Etnnic has entered the fray with its new Folding Trike 3.0.

This isn't just another adult tricycle; it's a serious engineering project aimed at solving the core problem of portability and storage that often plagues three-wheeled vehicles. Weighing in at 65 lbs (29.5 kg), it's notably lighter than many competitors, such as the Mooncool eTrike, shedding over 30 lbs.

However, this weight reduction comes with trade-offs, including a lower maximum rider weight capacity of 264 lbs compared to the Mooncool's 400 lb limit and a premium price tag just under $7,000. The key question is what that investment secures: a highly compact, foldable design that transforms from a functional trike into a manageable package measuring 103 x 93 x 45 cm when folded.

The mechanism is a quick-folding system, and once collapsed, integrated wheels allow the unit to be rolled like a piece of luggage, eliminating the need to carry its full weight. This "trolley-style" portability is a game-changer for urban dwellers, RV travelers, and anyone with limited storage space, as it can potentially be stored indoors, brought onto public transport, or secured in a closet.

The design philosophy behind the Folding Trike 3.0 centers on merging the inherent stability of a three-wheel configuration-specifically a two-front-wheel, one-rear setup for enhanced control-with unprecedented convenience. Its Spanish manufacturing underscores a commitment to quality within the European micromobility sector, targeting users who require reliable, electric-assisted transportation for errands and commuting but lack permanent parking or garage facilities.

The vehicle addresses a specific niche: adults who may not feel secure on two wheels yet need a solution that doesn't Sacrifice space. It's not meant for high-speed performance or heavy-duty cargo, but rather for predictable, stable mobility in urban environments where storage is a primary constraint. Evaluating the Folding Trike 3.0 requires balancing its advantages against its limitations. The foldability and integrated wheels directly tackle the biggest complaint about traditional trikes: their bulk.

For the right user profile-someone living in an apartment without a bike room, a campervan enthusiast, or a city commuter mixing cycling with train travel-this feature alone could justify the cost. The two-front-wheel design improves low-speed maneuverability and stopping stability, a significant safety plus for less confident riders.

Yet, the 264 lb weight limit excludes a substantial demographic, and the price point places it in direct competition with high-end folding electric bicycles, which offer greater speed and range for similar money. The choice becomes one of prioritizing rock-solid stability and ultimate portability over traditional bike performance. It's a specialized tool for a specific job, and its success depends on how many people find that job description matches their own needs.

The launch signals a broader trend: manufacturers are now dissecting every aspect of personal electric vehicles, from foldability to wheel configurations, to capture fragmented segments of the growing micromobility market.





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Electric Trike Folding Trike Etnnic Micromobility Urban Transport Three-Wheeled Vehicle Portability Adult Tricycle Etrike Folding E-Bike Alternative

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