A Dutch court has banned the sale and production of the BYD Ti7 in the EU for infringing Jaguar Land Rover's design rights, a move JLR hopes will extend to the UK.

A court in The Hague has issued a decisive ruling that bans the sale, production, and distribution of the BYD Fangchengbao Ti7 across all 27 member states of the European Union. The judgment, delivered on Friday, confirms that the Chinese electric vehicle infringes upon the registered industrial design rights held by Jaguar Land Rover. This injunction prohibits BYD from offering the Ti7 for sale, importing it, storing it, or delivering it within the bloc's borders.

Legal Mechanism and Design Similarities

The court determined that the Ti7 replicates the characteristic and distinctive elements of the Jaguar Land Rover Defender. Specifically, the ruling highlights visual overlaps including a boxy silhouette, flat roof, upright proportions, rounded shoulder corners, squared-off wheel arches, and a solid body-colored panel behind the rear passenger door. The judge explicitly stated that these iconic design features are present in the BYD model, constituting a violation of protected intellectual property under EU law.

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Jaguar Land Rover Strategy and UK Move

Jaguar Land Rover views this ruling as a significant legal victory and intends to extend the prohibition to the United Kingdom. Although the Dutch court's jurisdiction does not cover British territory, the British automaker plans to initiate separate legal proceedings in UK courts before Chinese deliveries begin in January. The company argues that preventing the Ti7 from entering the British market is essential to protect its brand integrity and market share.

BYD Rejection and Production Plans

BYD strongly disagrees with the verdict and has announced it will appeal the decision. The Chinese manufacturer asserts that the Ti7 is the result of independent design work and does not infringe on any Jaguar Land Rover rights. The court order also forbids BYD from producing the vehicle at its new manufacturing facility in Hungary, which is scheduled to begin mass production early next year.

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Market Impact and Pricing Dynamics

The Ti7 was positioned as a major competitive threat, with a planned UK price of £47,995, approximately £20,000 less than the entry-level Defender. Jaguar Land Rover's Defender remains a commercial powerhouse, having recorded over 100,000 global sales units in 2025. The Ti7 ban aims to shield these sales figures from a cheaper alternative that shares similar aesthetic attributes. BYD has stated it had no concrete plans to launch the car in the EU, but the injunction prevents any such entry.

Broader Context and Industry Reaction

While BYD continues to expand rapidly, with European sales doubling to over 280,000 vehicles through September, this case marks a rare successful design infringement claim in Europe. It contrasts with previous failed trademark attempts by Jaguar Land Rover in 2015 and 2020. The company now has six months to commence full proceedings, potentially setting a new precedent for how legacy automakers defend their designs against Chinese competitors in global markets.