EU Border Chaos: British Travellers Face Long Delays and Missed Flights Due to New Entry/Exit System

British holidaymakers are experiencing significant disruptions at European airports due to new EU border rules, leading to lengthy delays, missed flights, and stranded passengers.

British travellers are facing significant disruptions and extended delays at European airports due to the implementation of new EU border control measures. The Entry/Exit System (EES), designed to enhance security, requires citizens from third-party countries, including the UK, to undergo biometric checks, including fingerprinting and photography, upon entry and exit from the Schengen area.

These procedures have created bottlenecks, with long queues forming at passport control, leading to missed flights, stranded passengers, and considerable inconvenience. Numerous reports from airports across Europe, including Geneva, Lisbon, Malta, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Milan, highlight the severity of the situation, with passengers reporting waiting times of up to several hours. The combination of lengthy processing times and the summer travel season's high passenger volume has exacerbated the problem, leading to chaos and frustration. The impact of the EES rollout is particularly evident in the accounts of British travellers stranded abroad. Passengers have shared stories of being stuck in queues for hours, missing their flights despite arriving at the airport well in advance, and facing considerable financial and logistical challenges in arranging alternative travel arrangements. Some travellers, including families with young children and elderly individuals, have experienced extreme discomfort and stress, with reports of passengers becoming ill due to the heat and prolonged waiting periods. Airline operations have also been severely affected, with flights delayed, cancelled, or forced to depart partially empty. One example highlighted the abandonment of around 100 easyJet customers at Milan's Linate airport after the crew decided to leave due to time constraints, leaving passengers scrambling for alternative means of getting home. The airline attributed the issues to the EES and described the situation as being outside their control. Another passenger reported missing the flight and the lack of support received. The compensation offered was minimal relative to the expenses and the duration of the wait for alternative flight. Aviation experts have weighed in on the issue, with many noting that the rollout of the EES has not gone smoothly. Concerns have been raised about the preparedness of airports and the lack of clarity regarding the new procedures, which has left many travellers confused and frustrated. There is a general consensus that the implementation of new technologies often involves initial challenges, but the scale of the disruption suggests that there are significant underlying issues that need to be addressed. The UK government has also come under scrutiny for not doing enough to educate British citizens about the new border requirements. Frequent flyers who expected to provide their data once but who were required to provide them multiple times, faced issues. As the summer travel season continues, the pressure on the system will likely increase, and the potential for further disruptions remains high. A thorough review of the implementation process is needed to identify areas for improvement and ensure that the EES operates effectively without causing undue hardship to travellers. The authorities must find measures to address passenger comfort, manage wait times, and provide better information and support to those affected by these delays





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EU Border Rules Entry/Exit System Travel Delays British Travellers Airport Disruptions

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