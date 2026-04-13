EU Border Delays Leave British Travellers Stranded Amidst New Entry/Exit System

British travellers are experiencing significant delays and disruptions at EU borders due to the rollout of the new Entry/Exit System (EES). Passengers have faced long queues, missed flights, and stranded situations, with the situation particularly challenging for families. Airlines are citing issues with the EU's new border scheme as the cause, and experts highlight teething problems and a lack of clarity around the new rules. This is causing frustration among travelers.

British travellers are facing significant disruptions and extended delays due to the implementation of new EU border regulations, specifically the Entry/Exit System (EES). This system, which mandates the collection of fingerprints and photographs from third-party nationals, including UK citizens, upon entry into the Schengen area, has resulted in widespread chaos across various European airports and border crossings.

Passengers have reported lengthy queues at passport control, with some waiting for hours to have their documents checked. These delays have led to missed flights, stranded families, and considerable inconvenience for numerous travellers. The situation has been particularly challenging for those with young children and elderly individuals. Airports across Europe have been struggling to cope with the increased processing times, with notable congestion reported at destinations such as Geneva, Lisbon, Malta, Brussels Airport, and Schiphol in Amsterdam.

Passengers have taken to social media to share their experiences, detailing waits of up to two hours in some cases, highlighting the strain on resources and the frustration felt by those caught in the queues. The heatwave conditions in certain locations, like Milan, have exacerbated the situation, leading to instances of passengers experiencing health issues while waiting in the overcrowded and stuffy terminals.

The impact of the EES rollout has been particularly evident in instances of flight cancellations and abandoned passengers. One of the most prominent examples involves an easyJet flight from Milan to Manchester, where around 100 passengers were left stranded at Linate airport after the crew decided to depart without them due to the extensive delays caused by border control procedures. The airline attributed the situation to issues stemming from the new EU border scheme, emphasizing that the circumstances were outside of their control.

Passengers faced the added difficulty of finding alternative travel arrangements, with some discovering they had missed their original flights while still waiting in the passport control queues. Instances of delayed flights and subsequent missed connections have also been recorded, causing further complications for travellers. In one case, a passenger reported waiting for over 20 hours to find an alternative flight, incurring significant additional costs. The airline was also criticized for offering inadequate compensation to affected passengers.

Moreover, there were reports of the rearranged flights landing at a different airport from the original destination, compounding the travel disruption. The chaos extended to families, where one family reported being stranded, refused entry through passport control, and provided with minimal assistance, including difficulties in seeking accommodations.

Experts have weighed in on the challenges associated with the EES rollout, with aviation expert Sally Gethin noting that the implementation process has been problematic. She pointed out that teething issues are expected with new technology, and that the involvement of bureaucracy and the number of countries involved would make the problems more severe. Concerns have been raised regarding the confusion among travellers about the new scheme, with criticisms leveled at the UK government for not doing enough to raise awareness.

Many flyers, accustomed to more streamlined procedures, are now faced with additional data entry requirements, adding to the stress of travel. The issue of compensation for affected passengers has also been highlighted. Cases of minimal reimbursement, such as the offer of a small amount in compensation, have amplified the dissatisfaction among those whose travel plans have been disrupted.

Furthermore, the delays and lack of assistance have resulted in stress, financial burdens, and overall damage to the travel experience for numerous individuals. The combination of lengthy queues, missed flights, inadequate compensation, and a lack of support has turned what should be a pleasant journey into a stressful and challenging experience for many British travellers. The disruptions underscore the need for efficient border control processes and clear communication about new regulations to minimise inconvenience and ensure a smooth travel experience.





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EU Border Entry/Exit System (EES) Travel Delays Flight Disruptions British Travellers

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