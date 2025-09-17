EU Campaigners Push for 15-Year Software Update Mandate, Citing Microsoft's Windows 10 Sunset as E-Waste Problem

European environmental groups are urging the EU to mandate a minimum of 15 years of software updates for electronics, citing Microsoft's decision to end Windows 10 support as a prime example of avoidable e-waste.

European environmental campaigners are urging the European Union (EU) to mandate a minimum of 15 years of software updates for tech products, citing Microsoft 's upcoming end of support for Windows 10 as a prime example of avoidable electronic waste. The Right to Repair Europe coalition has called upon European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience, and a Competitive Circular Economy, Jessika Roswall, to address software-driven obsolescence.

They advocate for regulations guaranteeing long-term security and software updates for laptops, ideally extending to all devices with a plug or battery.The coalition points to Microsoft's decision to discontinue support for Windows 10 as a clear case study. On October 14, 2023, the operating system will cease receiving free security updates. While users can opt for paid Extended Security Updates (ESU), upgrade to Windows 11 (if their hardware is compatible), switch to a third-party operating system, or risk using unpatched software, an estimated 400 million PCs lack the required hardware to run Windows 11. This situation, according to Cristina Ganapini, coordinator of Right to Repair Europe, renders these perfectly functional machines obsolete due to software limitations rather than hardware malfunctions. Alongside lobbying efforts in Brussels, a global coalition of repair advocates has launched an open letter urging Microsoft to extend free Windows 10 support. The letter aims to exert public pressure on Microsoft in the weeks leading up to the support deadline. Currently, the EU is considering draft Ecodesign rules for smartphones and tablets, requiring at least five years of security updates and spare part availability. Right to Repair Europe believes these regulations are insufficient, particularly for laptops and other long-lasting devices. They advocate for broader rules that link software support to the anticipated lifespan of the hardware to curtail software-driven obsolescence and minimize electronic waste. Meanwhile, Microsoft remains unfazed by the potential consequences of its decision, announcing a 10 percent increase in quarterly dividends, prioritizing shareholder returns amidst the anticipated obsolescence of hundreds of millions of PCs





