EU Cybersecurity Chief Warns Home Appliances Could Be the Next Target

Juhan Lepassar warns hackers could move beyond supermarket fridges to routers and home appliances, after hundreds of stores were hit by October cyberattacks.

Juhan Lepassar, executive director of the EU's cybersecurity agency, warned on Tuesday that hackers could expand beyond supermarket refrigeration and target everyday devices such as routers and home appliances. Speaking in Brussels while presenting a report on the state of the European Union's cybersecurity, Lepassar said that nearly any connected service could be the next point of attack.

The warning follows cyberattacks in October that struck commercial refrigerators and freezers in hundreds of supermarkets. French officials have since accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of orchestrating the attacks and warned that there will be consequences, 10 months after the Iran-US war broke out.

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Supermarket Cyberattacks Overrode Fridge Temperature Controls

The October 11 cyberattack overrode the temperature controls on commercial fridges in hundreds of establishments. The attackers programmed refrigeration systems to blow hot air at 50C, which pushed temperatures inside the fridges up to 36C.

As a result, a huge quantity of produce had to be thrown away. Cybersecurity experts previously told Reuters that the attack appeared to have been easy to pull off.

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EU Cybersecurity Warning on Connected Devices

Lepassar said that security should not and cannot be an afterthought for businesses or governments. He described a chain of risk in which today it was fridges, tomorrow it could be routers, and the day after tomorrow it could be home appliances.

Lepassar also said that all incidents can be avoided, but asked whether organisations are ready to invest to make that happen. He added that cybersecurity is not cheap.

He argued that every service citizens depend on contains a digital element, a piece of code that can be hacked if it is not protected. Lepassar framed this as a problem for ordinary people, not only for large institutions.

Outdated Firmware Raised Risks for Retail Equipment

The firm behind many of the affected units said that several were obsolete or were running outdated firmware. That condition could have made it easy for hackers to break in.

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The supermarket incidents were among the most disruptive cyberattacks of 2026, a year that also included an attack on the Los Angeles transit system in March and attacks on US water treatment facilities in July. Together, these cases show how widely attackers are testing critical and everyday systems.