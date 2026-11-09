EU Files Lawsuit Against IBM and Consortium Over Failed EES Border System

EU-Lisa sues IBM, Atos, and Leonardo for delays in the Entry/Exit System. The legal action targets software glitches causing airport chaos in the Schengen zone.

The European Union has initiated formal legal proceedings against IBM, the French IT group Atos, and the Italian defense contractor Leonardo. This lawsuit addresses the severe failures of the Entry/Exit System, a critical border management tool designed to track non-EU travelers across the Schengen zone.

EU-Lisa, the agency responsible for the system's implementation, filed the civil case in Estonia on December 22, 2025. The legal action follows months of operational disasters at major European airports, where travelers faced extensive delays due to malfunctioning hardware and software instability.

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Core Mechanism and Operational Failures

The Entry/Exit System requires visitors from outside the bloc to provide biometric data, including fingerprints and photographs, upon their first arrival. This data is used to identify individuals who overstay their visas or are subjects of wanted lists. The system spans twenty-nine countries, including Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein, in addition to EU member states.

Despite a planned rollout in twenty-twenty-two, the system only launched in October twenty-twenty-five. Since then, it has suffered from significant technical defects. Fingerprint scanners frequently fail when touched by sweaty hands, triggering hours-long queues. Some member states have yet to procure the necessary scanners, creating a fragmented implementation across the region.

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Stakeholder Disputes and Contractual Disagreements

Internal communications reveal a long-standing conflict between EU-Lisa and the consortium. The agency issued warnings and fines for missed deadlines, which the companies consistently disputed. In October twenty-twenty-one, Atos Belgium and IBM Belgium challenged the principle and calculation of these fines, blaming external factors like the pandemic for delays.

By February twenty-twenty-two, the trio criticized the agency's governance and called its timelines unrealistic. They argued that ignoring ground realities would cause frustration for all stakeholders. IBM later agreed to withhold certain payments until damages were settled, acknowledging the financial disputes.

Financial Impact and Legal Consequences

The budget for the Entry/Exit System experienced dramatic inflation. The total contract value rose from one hundred forty-two million euros to two hundred twelve million euros in twenty-twenty-one. By twenty-twenty-three, EU-Lisa doubled the annual budget to forty million euros by reallocating funds from other IT projects.

The agency's annual accounts state that legal remedies were activated to protect financial interests. Estonia's Harju county court confirmed the case was lodged, though no hearings have been scheduled. EU-Lisa maintains the lawsuit does not impact current operations, which remain fully functional.

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Real-World Disruption and Future Outlook

Travelers have faced tangible consequences, including missed flights at hubs like Rome Fiumicino and Faro. Wait times at passport control have tripled in some locations, drawing criticism from airport officials. The European Commission insists the litigation concerns historical delivery delays rather than live system performance.

The original contract expired last year, and a new consortium has taken over implementation. However, IBM, Atos, and Leonardo retained control until August. The legal battle will determine liability for the costs associated with these prolonged delays and technical failures.