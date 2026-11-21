European Commissioner for Health Olivér Várhelyi was pelted with ashes by activists at the European Cancer Summit. The protest targeted Omnibus X pesticide regulations.

European Commission er for Health and Animal Welfare Olivér Várhelyi was the target of a dramatic protest at the European Cancer Summit in Brussels on Thursday, November 19. Two activists ascended the stage and doused the Commissioner with a grey, powdery substance identified by the demonstrators as "ashes." The incident occurred while Mr. Várhelyi was addressing a large audience, drawing immediate attention to the contentious Omnibus X legislative package.

Activists Target Várhelyi With Symbolic Ashes

The protest was organized to denounce proposed changes to EU pesticide regulations. One activist, who identified himself as a cancer patient, shouted that he was protesting against the Omnibus X law. He declared that the substance being thrown represented the ashes of people who would be killed by the proposed pesticide changes. The female activist, dressed in all-black, and her male counterpart, wearing a blazer, then unveiled white t-shirts. One shirt read "cancer anger" in English, while the other displayed "cancer colère," referencing the French charity Cancer Colère. The charity aims to expose the environmental and industrial causes of the disease. Security personnel subsequently escorted the pair from the stage. Mr. Várhelyi, 54, continued his speech after expressing shock at the action. He remarked that it was surprising that, in the name of cancer victims, the activists dared to splash the ashes of the deceased. Elisabetta Zanon, head of the European Cancer Organisation, apologized to the audience, stating the event was beyond anything they had imagined.

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Omnibus X Legislation Sparks Scientific Outcry

Central to the demonstration is Omnibus X, a legislative package proposed by the European Commission in 2025. The proposal aims to streamline food and feed safety regulations by reducing administrative burdens for companies. It seeks to eradicate the systematic review of substances used in pesticides. Additionally, the plan introduces fast-track procedures to accelerate the approval of pest control and low-risk substances. Despite these stated goals, the proposal has not yet passed through the European Parliament or the Council of the European Union. Environmental and patient organizations have raised numerous concerns about the implementation. Critics argue the changes will weaken health and environmental protections. They also claim the plan bypasses essential legislative safeguards. Over 2,000 scientists have signed a letter urging a delay. They demand an independent impact assessment of the proposal before any progress is made. The non-profit Foodwatch has brought its concerns to the European Ombudsman. They claim the Commission is responsible for maladministration.

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Commission Condemns Violence Amidst Political Tension

Mr. Várhelyi serves as the European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare since December 2024. He is a key architect of Omnibus X alongside European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis. This role has made him a prime target for activists. Many have called for his resignation due to his involvement in the proposal. The groups Cancer Colère, Confédération paysanne, and Les Soulèvements de la Terre have claimed responsibility for the protest. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, strongly condemned the attack. She released a statement emphasizing that physical attacks on a Member of the College are unacceptable. She stated that while everyone is free to express opinions on EU policies, there is no place for violence in a free and democratic society. The Commissioner is 68 years old and has taken a firm stance against the physical confrontation.

Upcoming Strasbourg Protest Highlights Broader Concerns

This incident precedes a larger protest scheduled for 2:00 pm on November 24. The demonstration will take place outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg. More than 300 NGOs from 25 European countries are set to gather. The coalition includes doctors, scientists, environmental organizations, beekeepers' associations, and pesticide victims' groups. They will express their collective concern regarding the Omnibus X regulations. The widespread opposition indicates deep divisions within the EU regarding agricultural policy. The protest aims to highlight the potential risks to public health and the environment. Activists continue to demand stricter oversight of pesticide use. The upcoming demonstration in Strasbourg is expected to draw significant media attention. It will serve as a platform for affected communities to voice their grievances directly to policymakers.