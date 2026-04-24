EU Investigates Peter Mandelson Over Alleged Epstein Information Leak

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has launched an investigation into former Labour politician Peter Mandelson following allegations he passed sensitive financial information to Jeffrey Epstein regarding the Greek bailout during the Eurozone crisis. The investigation also comes amid claims of political pressure surrounding Mandelson's recent appointment, potentially implicating Labour leader Keir Starmer.

The European Union 's anti-fraud office, OLAF , has initiated a formal investigation into Peter Mandelson , a prominent former Labour politician, following serious allegations that he shared confidential information with the late Jeffrey Epstein .

This investigation stems from the release of documents within the so-called 'Epstein files,' which suggest Mandelson may have divulged sensitive details regarding a substantial €500 billion bailout package for Greece during the Eurozone crisis in 2010, while serving as the UK's Business Secretary under the Gordon Brown administration. The allegations center around a message sent by Mandelson to Epstein in the early hours of May 9, 2010, stating that sources indicated the bailout was 'almost complete,' coinciding with the European Commission's confirmation of the bailout later that same day.

OLAF's mandate focuses on investigating fraud and corruption within EU institutions and safeguarding the EU budget, making this case a matter of significant concern. The European Commission formally requested OLAF to launch the probe in February, acknowledging the gravity of the publicly available documents and the need for a thorough examination of the circumstances.

The unfolding situation has also brought renewed scrutiny to the circumstances surrounding Mandelson's dismissal as the UK's ambassador to the United States in September 2025, a position he lost due to his established links with Epstein. Beyond the financial implications of the alleged information leak, the case raises questions about potential breaches of confidentiality and the integrity of decision-making processes within the EU during a period of intense economic instability.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and OLAF has declined to provide specific details about the scope or timeline of the inquiry, citing the need to maintain the confidentiality of the process. This lack of transparency, while standard procedure, has fueled speculation and calls for greater accountability. The allegations are particularly sensitive given Epstein's history as a convicted sex offender and the extensive network of powerful individuals associated with him.

The potential compromise of sensitive financial information during a critical economic juncture adds another layer of complexity to the case. The focus now is on whether Mandelson's actions constituted a deliberate attempt to provide Epstein with insider information, and if so, what motivations may have been behind such a disclosure. Adding another dimension to the controversy, Sir Keir Starmer, the current Labour leader, is facing mounting pressure and calls for his resignation.

These calls are linked to claims that his former chief aide, Morgan McSweeney, attempted to exert undue influence on civil servants to expedite Mandelson's appointment to a significant role. Testimony before Parliament's foreign affairs committee revealed allegations that McSweeney instructed a senior Foreign Office official to 'just f***ing approve' Mandelson's position. Olly Robbins, a former Foreign Office chief, described an 'atmosphere of pressure' and 'constant chasing' from Downing Street regarding the finalization of Mandelson's vetting process.

While McSweeney has denied the allegations, stating he does not recognize the character described in reports, he is scheduled to appear before MPs next week to provide his own account of the events. The Prime Minister's official spokesman has attempted to differentiate between legitimate requests for updates on the appointment process and inappropriate pressure tactics. The situation has ignited a political firestorm, with critics accusing Starmer of hypocrisy and questioning his judgment.

Mandelson himself has previously denied any criminal wrongdoing or personal gain in his dealings with Epstein, but the OLAF investigation and the parallel scrutiny of Starmer's actions are likely to keep this scandal in the headlines for the foreseeable future. The case underscores the enduring consequences of associations with Epstein and the potential for such connections to damage reputations and careers





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