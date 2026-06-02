Eugene Levy Pays Tearful Tribute to Catherine O'Hara at Canadian Screen Awards

Eugene Levy honored the late Catherine O'Hara with a moving speech at the 14th Canadian Screen Awards, celebrating their five-decade friendship and her iconic comedic legacy from SCTV to Schitt's Creek.

At the 14th Canadian Screen Awards on Sunday, Eugene Levy delivered an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and on-screen wife, Catherine O'Hara, four months after her death.

Levy, 79, reflected on their 50-year friendship and celebrated her extraordinary career in comedy. O'Hara died on January 30 following a private battle with cancer; her final public appearance was in October 2025. Levy recounted their first collaboration at Toronto's Second City Theater in 1974, praising her innate comedic talent. They later starred together on the iconic Canadian sketch comedy series SCTV starting in 1976.

Levy highlighted how O'Hara made comedy seem effortless and described her work on the show as incredible. He also honored her iconic role as Moira Rose in the beloved sitcom Schitt's Creek, which aired from 2015 to 2020, calling it one of television's most iconic comedic characters. Levy noted that O'Hara, an Officer of the Order of Canada, made Canadians proud and was deeply connected to her cottage in Muskoka.

He emphasized that her personal qualities, alongside her legendary body of work, endeared her to millions. The two also collaborated in several Christopher Guest mockumentaries, including Best in Show. O'Hara's private celebration of life was held on Valentine's Day at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Los Angeles. She is survived by her husband, production designer Bo Welch, and their two sons.

Her filmography has grossed over 4.3 billion worldwide, and she posthumously appears in the Netflix documentary Marty, Life Is Short. Meanwhile, Seth Rogen revealed plans to include O'Hara's character in the second season of his Apple TV+ series Studio before her passing





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