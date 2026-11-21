Albanian drug dealer Eugert Pulaj fails to block deportation. UK courts reject claim that removing him would unduly harm his girlfriend suffering from ADHD and anxiety.

An Albania n national, Eugert Pulaj, is set to be deported from the United Kingdom following a rejected legal challenge based on his relationship with a Romanian partner who suffers from ADHD and anxiety. The 37-year-old arrived in the UK from Ireland in 2019 and was previously convicted of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, receiving a custodial sentence.

Conviction and Initial Deportation Order

Eugert Pulaj was arrested by the City of London Police after officers discovered 24 bags of cocaine in his possession. He was subsequently convicted in April 2024 and sentenced to a term of two years and four months in prison. Following his release, the Home Office issued a deportation order in October 2024, targeting him for removal back to his home country.

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Pulaj immediately challenged this decision through a human rights argument. His legal team contended that his removal would violate his rights under the European Convention on Human Rights due to the severe impact it would have on his partner. The initial deportation order was put on hold while this complex legal battle was reviewed by the immigration system.

Human Rights Claim and Emotional Dependence

The core of Pulaj's defense rested on the assertion that his presence was medically and emotionally essential for his girlfriend. His lawyers presented evidence that she suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, and depression. They argued that Pulaj provided substantial daily support that could not be replicated through remote communication methods such as video calls or telephone conversations.

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His barrister, Eric Fripp, insisted that the emotional bond between the couple was deep and that separation would cause disproportionate harm. The defense maintained that Pulaj was a crucial part of her support network, enabling her to manage her mental health conditions effectively. This argument formed the basis for his request to stay in the UK despite his criminal record.

Tribunal Rejection and Public Interest Factors

Despite the claims of dependency, an immigration tribunal judge rejected the initial appeal in September. The judge acknowledged that the relationship was genuine and credible, noting that the partner's daughter also provided supporting testimony. However, the tribunal placed significant weight on the public interest in maintaining strict immigration controls and removing individuals with serious criminal convictions.

The ruling highlighted that Pulaj entered the UK illegally and committed a further offense while on license. The judge determined that Pulaj had a family home available in Albania, even though his relatives had relocated to Italy. Consequently, the tribunal concluded that the partner could accompany him to Albania or remain in the UK, meaning the hardship was not sufficiently severe to justify overriding the public interest.

Final Appeal Dismissed by Senior Judge

Pulaj appealed again, arguing that the previous tribunal had failed to adequately consider his partner's vulnerabilities and his low risk of reoffending. His legal team cited an assessment indicating that he posed a minimal threat to public safety. However, the Home Office opposed this latest appeal, stating that the original judge had properly weighed all evidence.

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Senior Judge Jill Frances dismissed the final appeal, ruling that there was no material error of law in the previous decision dated January 15, 2026. She stated that the initial tribunal was entitled to conclude that the couple could continue their family life in Albania. The judge affirmed that the assessment of low reoffending risk could not outweigh the significant public interest in deporting a convicted drug dealer.

Broader Implications for Immigration and ADHD Claims

This case concludes a high-profile effort to use mental health diagnoses as a defense against deportation. It reflects a growing trend where individuals attempt to leverage self-diagnosed conditions, particularly ADHD, to remain in the UK. Authorities have noted an increase in such claims, often based on information found on social media platforms.

The ruling serves as a firm precedent that criminal convictions and illegal entry carry substantial weight in immigration decisions. Even when strong emotional bonds and health issues are presented, they may not suffice to prevent deportation if public safety and legal integrity are prioritized. Eugert Pulaj will now be removed from the UK, ending his bid to remain for personal reasons.