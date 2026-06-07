EULAR 2026 Highlights: Cardiac Screening, Machine‑Learning Phenotypes and Emerging PDE4B Target in Systemic Sclerosis

New data from the EULAR 2026 Congress reveal that primary cardiac involvement is often under‑diagnosed in systemic sclerosis, advocate repeat cardiac assessments, introduce machine‑learning clusters that predict progression from very early disease, and present cell‑type‑specific PDE4B over‑expression as a potential therapeutic target.

Systemic sclerosis, a rare connective‑tissue disease marked by autoimmune activity, vascular dysfunction and progressive fibrosis of skin and internal organs, remains the rheumatic condition with the highest morbidity and mortality, according to the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR).

Recent findings presented at the EULAR 2026 Congress in London highlight the impact of primary cardiac involvement (pCI) and introduce innovative approaches for early detection, prognostic stratification and potential new therapies. In the SOLAR registry, Shirkhan Amikishiyev reported baseline data from 372 patients with systemic sclerosis. At the initial assessment, pCI was documented in 6.5 % of the cohort, a figure that likely underestimates the true prevalence because subclinical disease is often missed in routine clinical practice.

The analysis identified several factors that clustered with cardiac involvement: older age, the diffuse cutaneous subset, concurrent myositis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, overlap syndromes and systemic hypertension. Over the follow‑up period, roughly two percent of the patients who were pCI‑negative at baseline developed new cardiac manifestations, underscoring that a single snapshot is insufficient for detecting evolving disease.

The authors called for systematic, repeated cardiac screening-preferably using echocardiography, cardiac magnetic resonance or biomarker panels-in patients with multi‑system disease to catch early changes before irreversible damage occurs. A separate poster session tackled the challenge of predicting which individuals with very early systemic sclerosis (VEDOSS) will progress to definite disease. Current prognostic tools rely on isolated clinical or serological markers and therefore cannot capture the complex interplay among demographic variables, immune profiles, inflammatory burden and early organ involvement.

Using an unsupervised machine‑learning algorithm, Vincenzo Venerito and his team analysed 238 VEDOSS patients and uncovered three distinct phenotypic clusters. Cluster 1 comprised younger individuals with early Raynaud's phenomenon, minimal organ involvement, low inflammatory markers and a low frequency of autoantibodies; this group experienced the lowest progression rate (21.4 %) and enjoyed the longest disease‑free interval.

Cluster 2 included patients of intermediate age who displayed prominent vasculopathic and cutaneous signs and a high prevalence of anti‑centromere antibodies; they faced a moderate risk of progression (39.4 %) and a relatively indolent course. Cluster 3 represented older patients with later onset, heightened inflammatory activity, early cardiopulmonary and gastrointestinal involvement, a high frequency of anti‑topoisomerase I antibodies and subclinical organ dysfunction; they had the highest progression risk (58 %) and the shortest time to overt systemic sclerosis.

This phenotypic stratification offers a framework for personalised monitoring intensity and risk‑adapted therapeutic decisions in individuals identified at the very earliest stages of disease. Finally, the congress presented new molecular insights that could broaden the therapeutic armamentarium for systemic sclerosis. While the 2023 EULAR recommendations already stress the need for novel disease‑modifying agents, selective inhibition of phosphodiesterase‑4B (PDE4B) has emerged as a promising candidate after demonstrating efficacy in progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease.

An oral abstract presented on 5 June described an integrative single‑cell RNA‑sequencing study that combined lung tissue from systemic sclerosis‑associated interstitial lung disease (SSc‑ILD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and healthy donors, together with peripheral blood mononuclear cells from early, active systemic sclerosis patients and age‑matched controls. Differential expression analysis revealed markedly elevated PDE4B levels in several cell populations, notably CD4⁺ and CD8⁺ T cells, in both SSc‑ILD and IPF relative to healthy lungs, with an even higher expression in SSc‑ILD compared with IPF.

These findings suggest that PDE4B‑driven fibro‑immunomodulatory pathways are amplified across multiple cell types in systemic sclerosis, providing a biological rationale for targeting this enzyme in future clinical trials. Overall, the 2026 EULAR Congress underscored the urgency of systematic cardiac surveillance, the potential of machine‑learning‑driven phenotyping to refine risk prediction, and the promise of PDE4B inhibition as a novel disease‑modifying strategy for systemic sclerosis.

Continued research in these directions could translate into earlier diagnosis, more tailored treatment and ultimately improved survival for patients afflicted by this devastating disease





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Systemic Sclerosis Cardiac Involvement Machine Learning Phenotyping PDE4B Inhibition EULAR 2026

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