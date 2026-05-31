Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has been accused of ruining the show by linking it to his universally panned series, The Idol. Critics and viewers claim that the third season of Euphoria has lost its way after taking a different direction, with some blaming Sam for setting it 'in the same world' as The Idol.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has been accused of ruining the show by linking it to his universally panned series, The Idol . Critics and viewers claim that the third season of Euphoria has lost its way after taking a different direction, with some blaming Sam for setting it 'in the same world' as The Idol .

The Idol, which was released to much anticipation after the success of Euphoria's first two seasons, starred Lily-Rose Depp as troubled pop star Jocelyn who entered into an abusive relationship with The Weeknd's character, nightclub owner Tedros. The series was plagued by graphic depictions of sex and violence, with many branding it 'torture porn'.

Even a brief Euphoria crossover couldn't save the series, with fans disappointed when Euphoria's Alexa Demie made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in the first episode as a nightclub reveller. The show's creator, Sam Levinson, has been blasted after taking a different direction with Euphoria's third season, with critics and viewers claiming the show has lost its way. Upon its premiere at Cannes, The Idol got a five-minute standing ovation but also elicited a raft of blistering responses from critics.

The Playlist's Gregory Ellwood called the second episode 'sexist, pseudo-porn', while the New York Times' Kyle Buchanan dismissed the show as 'a Pornhub-homepage odyssey' starring 'Lily-Rose Depp's areolas' and The Wrap dubbed it 'luxury sleaze'. Insiders then alleged to Rolling Stone that the show was almost completely reshot in order to give it less of a feminine outlook.

Pet Sematary actress Amy Seimetz, who has also helmed such movies as Sun Don't Shine and She Dies Tomorrow, was claimed to have directed around 80 per cent of The Idol before she left the project. The series was then cut from six episodes to five. The Weeknd was said to have felt The Idol had an excessively 'female perspective' and wanted the plot to give his character more attention than Lily-Rose's.

Sam stepped in as director and reshot the show, which reportedly was heavily rewritten with so much raunchy material that one source was left thinking: 'What is this? What am I reading here? It was like sexual torture porn.

' Crew members added that Sam's re-worked story was more of a, 'degrading' that emphasised nudity and 'sexual torture porn... like rape fantasy'. Other sources, however, said that the insiders Rolling Stone quoted had made their remarks without seeing the finished product. The Weeknd responded publicly by denouncing the report as 'ridiculous', arguing to Vanity Fair: 'Shows get reshot every day.

' Lily-Rose also defended Sam, issuing a statement to E! News in which she called him 'for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with'. She added: 'Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued.

' Lily-Rose - who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis - continued: 'Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way - it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it. The controversy surrounding The Idol has sparked a heated debate about the show's content and the intentions behind it.

Some have defended the show as a bold and unapologetic exploration of sex and relationships, while others have condemned it as gratuitous and exploitative. The show's creator, Sam Levinson, has been at the centre of the controversy, with some accusing him of ruining the show by linking it to The Idol. Despite the controversy, The Idol has received critical acclaim for its performances and direction, with many praising the show's bold and unapologetic approach to sex and relationships.

The show's star, Lily-Rose Depp, has also been praised for her performance, with many calling her one of the most talented young actresses in Hollywood. The controversy surrounding The Idol has sparked a heated debate about the show's content and the intentions behind it. Some have defended the show as a bold and unapologetic exploration of sex and relationships, while others have condemned it as gratuitous and exploitative.

The show's creator, Sam Levinson, has been at the centre of the controversy, with some accusing him of ruining the show by linking it to The Idol. Despite the controversy, The Idol has received critical acclaim for its performances and direction, with many praising the show's bold and unapologetic approach to sex and relationships. The show's star, Lily-Rose Depp, has also been praised for her performance, with many calling her one of the most talented young actresses in Hollywood.

The controversy surrounding The Idol has sparked a heated debate about the show's content and the intentions behind it. Some have defended the show as a bold and unapologetic exploration of sex and relationships, while others have condemned it as gratuitous and exploitative. The show's creator, Sam Levinson, has been at the centre of the controversy, with some accusing him of ruining the show by linking it to The Idol.

Despite the controversy, The Idol has received critical acclaim for its performances and direction, with many praising the show's bold and unapologetic approach to sex and relationships. The show's star, Lily-Rose Depp, has also been praised for her performance, with many calling her one of the most talented young actresses in Hollywood





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Euphoria The Idol Sam Levinson Lily-Rose Depp The Weeknd

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