Euphoria Fans Convinced Maddy Perez Survives Finale Based on The Idol Cameo

Fans of Euphoria believe Maddy Perez will survive the season three finale after spotting her cameo in creator Sam Levinson's other series, The Idol, sparking theories that she lives on after the events of the current season.

Euphoria fans are buzzing with theories about Maddy Perez 's fate in the upcoming season finale of the HBO Max hit, after spotting a clue in the show's creator Sam Levinson's other series, The Idol .

The third season of the award-winning drama is set to conclude this weekend, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats following the shocking death of Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs in episode seven. Nate was buried alive and bitten by a deadly rattlesnake, a gruesome end that has sparked widespread discussion among the fanbase.

However, many are convinced that Maddy, portrayed by Alexa Demie, will survive the season's end, pointing to her cameo appearance in The Idol as evidence. The 2023 series, also penned by Levinson, exists in the same television universe as Euphoria, and fans believe it takes place after the events of season three. This has led to a flurry of speculation on social media platforms like X, where fans have shared their theories.

One user wrote, I don't think Maddy would die honestly, because she is on The Idol that is years later of this season, but maybe she saw something. Another echoed, The Idol must take place after Euphoria. Maddy was all partying with Jocelyn who Maddy uses as a connect since she is a big star.

These theories have gained traction as fans recall Maddy's brief but notable appearance in the first episode of The Idol, suggesting her survival is all but confirmed. The death of Nate Jacobs, a central character since the series began, has left many fans reeling. Nate's storyline had taken a dark turn as he married Cassie Howard, played by Sydney Sweeney, while drowning in debt to a violent loan shark named Naz.

Nate's failed attempts to revive his father's business led him to borrow heavily from criminal elements, and when Maddy tried to help by securing a loan from another criminal, Alamo, the situation spiraled into a deadly game of betrayal. Alamo killed Naz and then buried Nate alive, leaving Cassie and Maddy frantically digging to save him.

The discovery that Nate had been bitten by a snake and died has been a major talking point, with many fans expressing frustration over the character's abrupt exit. Some have even suggested that Jacob Elordi was eager to leave the show, pointing to behind-the-scenes photos where the actor is seen laughing in the coffin. One fan commented on X, I know Jacob Elordi was happy as hell when he saw his character was dying.

Another added, The fact remains that Nate only dies so Jacob Elordi ensures he doesn't have to return for a future season. These sentiments reflect a growing discontent among viewers who feel the show has taken a misguided turn. Despite the controversy, the series continues to captivate audiences with its intense drama and complex characters. As the finale approaches, all eyes are on Maddy Perez and her potential survival, with fans eagerly awaiting to see if their theories hold true.

Meanwhile, the legacy of Nate's character and his brutal demise will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the Euphoria universe, setting the stage for future seasons and spin-offs. The connection to The Idol has opened up new possibilities for cross-series storytelling, and fans are excited to see how Levinson weaves these narratives together.

With the finale set to air this weekend, the suspense is palpable, and fans are counting down the hours until they can finally learn the fate of their favorite characters





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