Euphoria's Red Wedding: Cassie and Nate's Tumultuous Nuptials Unfold in Season 3 Episode 3

The third season of HBO's Euphoria delivers a dramatic and chaotic wedding between Cassie and Nate, filled with secrets, financial troubles, and explosive confrontations. The episode explores the dark side of their relationship as Cassie discovers Nate's hidden debts and confronts him in a drunken rage.

The third and final season of HBO 's Euphoria delivered another dramatic twist with the highly anticipated wedding of Cassie Howard ( Sydney Sweeney ) and Nate Jacobs ( Jacob Elordi ) in episode three.

The event, dubbed the 'red wedding' of Euphoria, was filled with tension, secrets, and explosive confrontations. Cassie, already anxious about her groom's absence the night before, was walked down the aisle by her mother Suze (Alanna Ubach), who warned her about the dangers of marrying a man like Nate.

The ceremony itself was unconventional, with rings exchanged but no vows spoken, followed by a passionate kiss after Nate forced Cassie to delete her OnlyFans account, which had funded their lavish $50,000 floral arrangements. The guest list included Cassie's high school friends, such as Maddy (Alexa Demie), her former nemesis turned social media manager, and Rue (Zendaya), a sober drug dealer who brought her transgender painter-escort girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer) as her plus one.

The reception quickly turned chaotic when a loan shark named Nassim confronted Nate, accusing him of being foolish to throw such an elaborate party while owing $550,000. Nassim threatened Nate, warning that he would become his 'worst nightmare' if he didn't repay every last dollar. Cassie, unaware of Nate's financial troubles, was left shocked and confused when she asked, 'What money? Nate, who is this guy?

' Nate dismissed her concerns, insisting everything was fine. Meanwhile, Cassie's younger sister Lexi (Maude Apatow) noticed her sister's distress and asked if everything was okay. Cassie, with red eyes, responded chillingly, 'Of course, it's my wedding day. What a weird question to ask on the best day of my life.

' The tension escalated during the couple's first dance as man and wife. Cassie, in tears, whispered, 'How much money do you owe?

' Nate quietly replied that they would just have to 'downsize,' a word that horrified Cassie. Despite her emotional turmoil, Cassie continued the choreographed dirty dance, straddling Nate's leg and bending down on her knees, while he reassured her, 'Trust me, I love you.

' The drama continued as Maddy, who had previously dated Nate in high school, watched the couple with a mix of emotions. Meanwhile, Nate's mother Marsha (Paula Marshall) added to the chaos by rapping the raunchy lyrics of Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz's hit 'Get Low' with a James Brown impersonator.

The situation took a darker turn when Cassie's bridesmaid Heather (Jessica Blair Herman) revealed that Nate had conned her into investing her children's college funds into a failed construction project. Enraged, Cassie drunkenly confronted Nate in front of his friends, screaming that he was 'not a man' and 'a liar.

' The confrontation ended with Cassie accidentally hitting Nate in the right eye with a champagne bottle cork. In the white Hummer limousine, Nate apologized for not telling Cassie about his financial failings and vowed to clean up the mess he made.

'I'm so grateful to call you my wife. You make me want to be a better man, husband, and someday a father,' Nate said. The episode left viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering what the future holds for Cassie and Nate as their marriage begins on such a tumultuous note





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