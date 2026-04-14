Euphoria's Wardrobe Choices Face Criticism: Reality vs. Runway

HBO's Euphoria comes under fire for its characters' expensive clothing choices, sparking debate about realism versus style.

The wardrobe choices in the third season premiere of HBO 's Euphoria have sparked a wave of online criticism, primarily centered around the perceived disconnect between the characters' financial situations and the designer clothing they are seen wearing. Zendaya 's character, Rue , who is deeply in debt to her drug dealer, was spotted sporting a Saint Michael Angel hoodie, a garment that retails for approximately $1,000. This has led many viewers to question the realism of the show's depiction of poverty and addiction, especially considering Rue 's dire financial straits, which were further emphasized in the episode's plot. The episode revealed that Rue 's debt to Laurie, her drug supplier, had ballooned to $43 million due to interest, making it highly improbable that she would be able to afford such a luxury item. Furthermore, Rue was also seen wearing a patchwork jacket from the same brand, originally priced at $4,050, though now reduced to $2,835. The conspicuous display of high-end fashion has generated significant discussion on social media platforms, with viewers expressing confusion and frustration over the seeming inconsistency. The contrast between Rue 's circumstances and her wardrobe choices has prompted a range of reactions, from humorous remarks to genuine criticisms of the show's authenticity.

The internet has been abuzz with comments highlighting the discrepancies in the wardrobe choices of Euphoria's characters. The focus isn't limited to Rue; Jacob Elordi's character, Nate, was also noted for his attire, specifically a plaid Bottega shirt priced at $6,080. Nate's wardrobe, which seems to be filled with Bottega Veneta pieces, is likely due to his status as a brand ambassador, which allows him to wear the brand without paying for it. In addition, Nate was spotted wearing a $1,143 brown polo shirt from the same brand. While Nate and his fiancee, Cassie, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle than Rue, the extent of their wealth is also being questioned. Cassie's decision to start an OnlyFans account to finance her wedding to Nate provides additional context to the disparity in their financial situation and the affordability of the fashion they wear. These details reinforce the narrative of a show that's perceived as prioritizing fashion over a realistic representation of its characters' financial struggles. This contradiction, particularly in a show that deals with serious issues like addiction and financial hardship, has drawn the ire of many viewers, who feel that the show's focus on luxury brands detracts from its credibility and its ability to explore the complexities of its themes. Some viewers expressed frustration about how such expensive brands can be considered within the show's context.

The show's costume designer, Heidi Bivens, has previously addressed the criticism surrounding the designer fashion in Euphoria. In an interview with Dazed in 2022, she revealed that she initially felt sensitive to the discourse, prioritizing the characters' ability to afford their clothing. Bivens recounted her initial approach, driven by a desire to ensure every garment aligned with the characters' financial standing. However, she later adopted a more relaxed approach, acknowledging that the show is not meant to be a strict representation of reality. The shift in her perspective was influenced by show creator Sam Levinson, who gave the creative teams the freedom to deviate from a strict adherence to realism. While some viewers defend the show's artistic license, others maintain that the fashion choices undermine the show's credibility. Online opinions range from acceptance of the stylistic choices to those who feel that the presence of high-end fashion pulls from the show's ability to be a critique of real-life events. The mixed reactions indicate a divide in the audience's interpretation of Euphoria's creative vision, some accepting the show's direction while others criticize the approach. This has sparked debates about the role of fashion in storytelling and how it can either enhance or detract from a show's thematic elements





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