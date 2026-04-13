Euphoria Season 3 Pays Tribute to Angus Cloud and Eric Dane

The premiere of Euphoria's third season addresses the absence of Angus Cloud's character, Fez, following the actor's death, while also honoring the late Eric Dane. The season explores themes of life, loss, and gratitude.

The highly anticipated third season of HBO 's hit series Euphoria premiered recently, and the absence of Angus Cloud 's beloved character, Fez , was immediately felt by viewers. Cloud, who tragically passed away in July 2023 at the age of 25 due to an accidental overdose, was a central figure in the show's narrative. The season three premiere, picking up after a five-year time jump following the season two finale, addresses Fez 's fate through the characters' interactions.

The storyline reveals that Fez is incarcerated, serving a lengthy prison sentence. This development is conveyed through conversations between Rue, played by Zendaya, and Lexi, portrayed by Maude Apatow, where Rue encourages Lexi to contact Fez, only to learn of his prolonged absence due to imprisonment. Creator Sam Levinson has stated that the season's focus is on honoring Cloud and his character. Levinson wanted to keep him present in the story. In an interview he said he can't wait for fans to see the last few episodes and that he thought Cloud would be cracking up at his story line, and would love it. The decision to incorporate Fez's continued presence through phone calls and references reflects a dedication to preserving his memory within the show's universe. Levinson has emphasized the theme of honoring those lost and using the opportunity to reflect on the meaning of life, which is evident in the show's exploration of life's complex realities. Adding to the season's poignant theme, the show also pays tribute to Eric Dane, who passed away in February due to respiratory failure caused by ALS. Dane, who portrayed a significant character, had completed filming his scenes prior to his death. This allows for his posthumous appearance in season three, adding another layer of emotional depth to the season. Levinson, in a heartfelt gesture, dedicated the third and final season to Cloud, Dane, and executive producer Kevin Turen, who also passed away in 2023. At the premiere, Levinson delivered a five-minute speech honoring the late stars, explaining that the delay between seasons two and three was partly due to the challenge of finding a respectful way to acknowledge their loss. He spoke about the profound impact of Cloud's death, highlighting the devastating reality of fentanyl overdoses and the importance of recognizing the fragility of life. Levinson's approach underscores the importance of gratitude for both the positive and challenging aspects of life, making it a central theme of the season. The inclusion of posthumous appearances and tributes aims to create a season that not only advances the narrative but also serves as a poignant memorial to the individuals who contributed to the show's success and popularity. The narrative structure of season three, with its time jump and the characters' evolving circumstances, reflects the passage of time and the impact of the events that have transpired. The inclusion of flashbacks, phone calls, and the exploration of the characters' relationships aims to maintain the presence of the departed actors and their characters within the storyline. Levinson's dedication to honoring Cloud and Dane is evident in the season's thematic focus on the meaning of life, gratitude, and the consequences of choices. By addressing the absence of Fez and ensuring Dane's posthumous appearance, the show acknowledges the real-life tragedies while striving to provide a meaningful viewing experience. Levinson has shared his thoughts on how precious life is and how he wanted to incorporate that sentiment into the third season to honor the late actors. The decision to incorporate Fez's continued presence through phone calls and references reflects a dedication to preserving his memory within the show's universe. Levinson's approach underscores the importance of gratitude for both the positive and challenging aspects of life, making it a central theme of the season. This approach ensures that the impact of these losses is not only felt but also integrated into the fabric of the show, allowing for a reflective and emotional journey for both the characters and the audience. Levinson added that the third season was about honoring Angus and exploring the greater meaning of life and that it comes down to gratitude.





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Euphoria Angus Cloud Eric Dane Sam Levinson Season 3 Tribute Death Fez Posthumous HBO

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