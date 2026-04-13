Euphoria Season 3 Premieres with Heartfelt Tributes to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, and Kevin Turen

The premiere of Euphoria's third season pays tribute to the late Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, and Kevin Turen, honoring their contributions to the HBO hit series and highlighting their lasting impact. The episode included memorials that resonated deeply with viewers, who took to social media to express their sorrow and share memories.

The highly anticipated third season of HBO 's hit series * Euphoria * premiered on Sunday, featuring poignant memorials to three individuals who significantly contributed to the show's success: actors Eric Dane and Angus Cloud , along with producer Kevin Turen . The episode opened with a touching tribute to Dane, who passed away on February 19th after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The show also honored Cloud, who tragically died from an accidental drug overdose in 2023, and Turen, who passed away in the same year due to a cardiac emergency. The inclusion of these memorials elicited a strong emotional response from viewers, with many taking to social media to express their grief and share their memories of the deceased. The premiere served as a reminder of the impact these individuals had on the series and the entertainment industry as a whole, acknowledging their talent, dedication, and the profound loss felt by the cast, crew, and fans alike. The use of these in memoriam moments underscored the raw and unfiltered nature of *Euphoria*, which is known for its exploration of complex and often difficult themes. Eric Dane, who portrayed Cal Jacobs in 21 episodes of *Euphoria*, had completed his work on the third season before his death. The actor publicly discussed his ALS diagnosis for the first time in April of 2025. Sam Levinson, the creator of *Euphoria*, released a heartfelt statement following Dane's passing, expressing his deep sorrow and honoring Dane's talent and friendship. Viewers were deeply moved by the memorial dedicated to Dane, acknowledging the bittersweet nature of his final role in the show. The scenes featuring Dane in the third season will undoubtedly carry extra weight, serving as a final farewell to a beloved actor whose contributions enriched the series. Angus Cloud, who played the role of drug dealer Fezco 'Fez' O’Neill in 16 episodes, had no prior acting experience before being discovered by a casting scout. Cloud's untimely death at the age of 25 sent shockwaves through the entertainment community. Levinson paid tribute to Cloud, calling him 'too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.' He also acknowledged Cloud's struggles with addiction and depression and expressed his love and appreciation for the actor. Kevin Turen, a producer on the series, who worked with Levinson on various projects, including the 2021 film *Malcolm & Marie* and 2023's *The Idol*, was remembered for his passion for family and friends. Jay Penske, CEO of Penske Media Corporation and a close friend, spoke of Turen's devotion to his children and his commitment to instilling strong values. HBO released a statement calling Turen a talented producer and collaborator who would be immensely missed. The premiere of *Euphoria* season three, and the tributes to Dane, Cloud, and Turen, proved to be a powerful and emotional experience for the audience. The show has a reputation for its authentic portrayal of the lives of teenagers and young adults, often touching on difficult issues that may resonate with viewers. The memorials interjected into the narrative were not a departure, but an extension, of this ethos. The tribute to Dane, in particular, with the focus on the reality of his illness and the impact on those around him, was met with a strong emotional response. Social media was flooded with comments, expressing sadness, nostalgia, and appreciation for the deceased. These reactions reveal the powerful connection between the show and its viewers. The premiere episode has set the tone for what promises to be a complex and emotional season. *Euphoria* has always strived to be bold and at times controversial. However, the memorial to the deceased contributors demonstrated a sincere and moving respect for those who contributed to the series and made it so popular. The impact of their absence will be felt throughout the new season.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Euphoria Eric Dane Angus Cloud Kevin Turen HBO Memorial Season 3 Tribute Obituary Television

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dax Shepard Recalls Hated Relationship with Eric Dane That Turned into FriendshipDax Shepard opens up about his initial dislike for Eric Dane, which evolved into a close friendship. He shares how they met in AA, almost fought, and later bonded over shared experiences before Dane's death from ALS.

Read more »

From Fist Fight to Friendship: Dax Shepard's Emotional Story of Eric DaneDax Shepard reflects on his initial dislike of Eric Dane, revealing how their relationship evolved from animosity to a deep friendship, born out of shared vulnerabilities and a mutual respect, ultimately leading to a strong, loving friendship between the two men. Dax Shepard reflects on his evolving relationship with the late actor Eric Dane, starting with a clash and culminating in a deep, loving friendship forged in shared experiences. Shepard shared the story during an interview, remembering their first encounter at an AA meeting where they nearly came to blows, before growing close and bonding over shared life experiences.

Read more »

Euphoria Season 3 Trailer Sparks Outrage: Sydney Sweeney's Controversial Baby Scene Divides FansThe Euphoria season three trailer has generated a strong reaction online. Fans expressed their concerns over Sydney Sweeney's portrayal of Cassie. The trailer released on Saturday before the season premiere on April 12, features Sweeney posing as a baby. The controversial scene has led to widespread criticism.

Read more »

Sydney Sweeney Shocks Fans in Euphoria Season 3 Trailer: Baby Outfit ControversyThe latest Euphoria season 3 trailer features Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie, in a controversial baby-themed outfit, sparking strong reactions from fans. The trailer also previews other plot points, including Rue's new job, Cassie's wedding, and a reunion with Maddie.

Read more »

Euphoria season 3 left me disappointed - but there's one shining lightHBO's Euphoria starring Zendaya excelled in its first two seasons. now that season 3 has arrived on TV, can the delayed series live up to the hype?

Read more »

Here's how Euphoria altered Eric Dane's season 3 storyline amid ALS diagnosisEric Dane's ALS diagnosis impacted his character's scenes in the newest season of Euphoria, as explained by the show creator, Sam Levinson.

Read more »