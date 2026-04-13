Euphoria Season 3 Premieres with Heartfelt Tributes to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, and Kevin Turen

*Euphoria*'s third season premiere honored the contributions of Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, and Kevin Turen, who have passed away since the show's last season. The episode paid memorial to the late contributors with a focus on Eric Dane who passed away this year. Social media reactions included grief and praise.

The highly anticipated third season of HBO 's hit series * Euphoria * premiered Sunday, featuring poignant memorials to three individuals who significantly contributed to the show's success but are no longer with us. The episode opened with a touching tribute to Eric Dane , followed by acknowledgements of Angus Cloud and Kevin Turen , marking a somber start to the new season. These memorials served as a powerful reminder of the losses the * Euphoria * family has endured in the four years since the second season concluded in early 2022.

The decision to honor these late contributors highlighted their lasting impact on the series and the deep sense of loss felt by the cast and crew. The impact of these memorials was immediately felt by viewers, with many expressing their emotional responses on social media, with fans reacting with tears, emotional emojis and reflecting on the tragic circumstances surrounding each of their deaths.

Eric Dane, who portrayed the character Cal Jacobs in 21 episodes, passed away on February 19, at the age of 53, after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Dane had completed his work on the third season prior to his passing, making his final performance on the series all the more poignant. His co-workers shared their grief. In a statement, show creator Sam Levinson said, 'I'm heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift.' The emotional impact of his passing was felt deeply by fans, many of whom noted how his character's scenes would now carry extra weight, knowing they were his final contributions to the show. The other tributes also made an impact.

Angus Cloud, who played the beloved drug dealer Fezco 'Fez' O’Neill in 16 episodes, died on July 31, 2023, at the age of 25, due to an accidental drug overdose. Cloud's death was particularly shocking as he was a relative newcomer to acting, having been discovered by a casting scout in New York City. The show and Levinson were vocal in their heartbreak. Levinson stated, 'there was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.'

Kevin Turen, a producer on the series, passed away on November 12, 2023, at the age of 45, following a cardiac emergency. Turen also worked with Levinson on other projects, including *Assassination Nation*, *Malcolm & Marie*, and *The Idol*. His loss was deeply felt within the industry, with HBO calling him a 'talented producer and collaborator'.

The memorials within the season premiere underscored the profound impact these individuals had on *Euphoria*, both on and off-screen. The inclusion of the tributes was met with a mixture of sadness and gratitude from viewers, who recognized the importance of acknowledging the contributions of those who have passed. For many fans, the opening moments of the episode were a tearful reminder of the shared experience of loss and the enduring power of art to honor those who are gone.

The decision to include the memorials also highlighted the tight-knit community that the cast and crew of *Euphoria* have fostered, demonstrating their support and remembrance of those who were an integral part of their creative family. The memorials have been seen as a sensitive and respectful way of acknowledging the losses that the series has faced. The emotional response from fans illustrates the deep connection viewers have to the show and its characters, as well as the genuine appreciation for the individuals who helped bring the world of *Euphoria* to life.

The show's creator and other cast and crew are determined to create a lasting legacy for those that have passed. The memorials within the episode were both a celebration of life and a recognition of the sadness caused by the untimely deaths of Dane, Cloud, and Turen. It made a strong impression on the audience.





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