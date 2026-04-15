Euphoria Season 3 Slammed by Fans: Graphic Scenes and Casting Choices Draw Criticism

Euphoria's highly anticipated third season is met with criticism, with viewers voicing their disapproval of the show's graphic content and casting choices. The series has earned a dismal rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Euphoria 's highly anticipated third season has been met with harsh criticism from fans, who have voiced their disapproval of the show's graphic content and casting choices. The series, which saw a reported budget of $200 million, marked the return of the East Highland High School students, now navigating adulthood after a five-year hiatus. However, the new season has failed to impress, earning a dismal 42 percent 'rotten' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers have expressed their disappointment on social media platforms like X/Twitter, with many branding the revival an expensive mistake. The backlash has centered on several key aspects, including the return of specific cast members and the inclusion of explicit and, in some cases, disturbing scenes. The show, which was once celebrated for its innovative storytelling, has now been slammed for its gratuitous use of shock value and perceived lack of artistic merit.

One of the most debated decisions has been the return of Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, with viewers scrutinizing their performances. Critics have pointed out Jacob Elordi's apparent lack of enthusiasm, suggesting he seems disengaged from his role. Sydney Sweeney, on the other hand, has been criticized for participating in scenes that some perceive as a 'humiliation ritual.' These scenes involve her character engaging in OnlyFans content, including fetish role-playing, sparking debates about the portrayal of sexuality and the actors' agency. The graphic nature of the show has also been a major point of contention. Several scenes were described as nauseating and disgusting. The graphic depiction of drug smuggling, involving characters consuming and attempting to extract fentanyl, has been particularly condemned. These scenes, coupled with others showing vomiting and other bodily functions, have led many viewers to express their disgust and question the show's direction. The show's creator, Sam Levinson, has yet to respond to the criticisms, but the widespread negative feedback suggests a significant misstep in the show's evolution.

The third season faced intense scrutiny regarding its explicit content and the portrayal of its characters. The controversial scenes, including those involving drug use and sexual fetishism, have generated a strong negative reaction on social media. One scene depicts Zendaya and Chloe Cherry's characters swallowing lube-covered balloons of fentanyl, which has been slammed by fans. Another controversial plot point involves Sydney Sweeney's character creating OnlyFans content, which has drawn criticism for its explicit nature. There are also controversial scenes between Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney where they are engaged in role play. The dialogue on social media reveals that the content has left viewers feeling sick and disgusted. Many are confused and disappointed with the show's third season, suggesting it lacks the artistic integrity of the first two seasons. The show's creators have been asked to justify the direction of the new season, with many questioning whether the show's focus has shifted from character development to shock value. The negative feedback indicates a potential turning point for Euphoria, and its future may be uncertain if it cannot regain the favor of its audience.





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Euphoria Season 3 Criticism TV Show Sam Levinson Jacob Elordi Sydney Sweeney Graphic Content

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