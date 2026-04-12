Euphoria Season 3 Trailer Sparks Outrage: Sydney Sweeney's Controversial Baby Scene Divides Fans

The Euphoria season three trailer has generated a strong reaction online. Fans expressed their concerns over Sydney Sweeney's portrayal of Cassie. The trailer released on Saturday before the season premiere on April 12, features Sweeney posing as a baby. The controversial scene has led to widespread criticism.

The latest trailer for Euphoria season three has sparked a massive reaction online, with fans expressing shock and concern over Sydney Sweeney 's portrayal of Cassie in a particularly controversial scene. The trailer, released on Saturday ahead of the season premiere on April 12, showcases a seemingly changed Cassie , who is depicted as an OnlyFans model following her high school graduation.

The most talked-about moment features Sweeney dressed as a baby, posing for what appear to be risqué photos on a yellow couch. This scene has ignited a firestorm of commentary across social media platforms like Reddit and X, with many users expressing disbelief and disgust. The actress's character is seen wearing a sheer pink top and white bottoms, with her hair styled in pigtails and a pacifier in her mouth. The provocative nature of the scene has led to widespread criticism, with fans questioning the creative direction and the portrayal of Cassie. Many have voiced concerns about the character's trajectory, feeling that the scene is unnecessary and potentially damaging to the character's narrative arc. The trailer has also unveiled hints about Cassie's wedding to Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, adding another layer of complexity to her storyline. The wedding appears to be an outdoor ceremony, with Rue (Zendaya) and Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) among the guests. Cassie's mother is seen walking her down the aisle, offering words of encouragement. Furthermore, the trailer provides a glimpse of Cassie's interaction with Maddie (Alexa Demie), hinting at a reunion despite their past conflicts. The new season also reveals Zendaya's character, Rue, working in management at a strip club, setting a new stage for her character's development. The trailer is filled with dramatic elements. Nate is involved in multiple fights, Maddie's pounding on a door, and Rue's running through an underground tunnel while being shot at. The clip ends with Rue's saying she misses high school.\The public response has been largely negative. Some have questioned the artistic choices. The depiction of Cassie as a baby in the trailer has been widely condemned, with many viewers finding the scene disturbing and inappropriate. Criticism extends beyond just the scene itself, with fans expressing disappointment in the direction the show has taken with Cassie's character. Some believe that the writers are unfairly treating her or ruining her character. Social media users have flooded platforms with comments expressing their disapproval, with many using strong language to convey their feelings. The level of outrage has prompted discussions about the show's creative choices and the potential impact on the actors involved. There are other events happening within the trailer such as Rue's new job and the wedding between Cassie and Nate. The trailer also gives some hints about Maddie and Cassie's relationship. These are not as controversial as the baby scene but have also contributed to the high number of reactions to the trailer.\The overall anticipation for Euphoria season three has been significantly impacted by the controversial trailer. Early reviews have been harsh, with some critics labeling the season as a potential 'unhinged disaster.' The trailer has not only generated negative reactions to the storyline but also raised questions about the show's future. The controversial nature of the baby scene has overshadowed other aspects of the trailer, such as the glimpse of Cassie's wedding, Rue's new job, and the reunion between Maddie and Cassie. It seems that the controversy has caused a negative atmosphere to build around the premiere. There is also a discussion on what the show may have in store for other characters, such as Rue and Nate. The season's storyline will follow their journeys, and whether they can overcome the challenges they face. The show's creators face the challenge of balancing shocking content with a coherent and compelling narrative. The success of the season will largely depend on the ability of the show to redeem itself with the audience





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