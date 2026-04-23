Euphoria Star Chloe Cherry Criticizes Co-star Sydney Sweeney’s Controversial OnlyFans Storyline

Chloe Cherry, Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria co-star, has voiced her concerns about the show’s depiction of Cassie Howard’s turn to sex work, linking it to economic hardship and criticizing the storyline’s plausibility given the character’s background. The comments come amid wider controversy surrounding the show’s explicit content and Sweeney’s political views.

Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry has publicly commented on the controversies surrounding her co-star Sydney Sweeney and the increasingly explicit storyline of Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard.

Cherry, who herself transitioned to mainstream acting after a career in the adult film industry, expressed her disbelief and criticism regarding Cassie’s decision to pursue a career on OnlyFans within the show. She found it particularly jarring given Cassie’s privileged background, stating it felt ‘crazy as f**k’ that a character with Cassie’s life would ‘turn to sex work’.

Cherry emphasized that the rise in individuals turning to sex work is directly linked to the current economic climate and financial hardship, asserting that ‘The economy is horrible, that’s why people are turning to it. ’ This critique comes amidst a wave of backlash directed at Euphoria’s third season for its hyper-sexualized content, including scenes depicting Cassie in compromising positions, including what some have described as ‘infancy roleplay’.

A trailer for the season sparked outrage, with Megyn Kelly labeling it as ‘sexualizing infancy’. Cherry, having worked in the adult film industry for years and starring in over 200 films, brings a unique perspective to the discussion. She has previously spoken about her own motivations for entering the industry, attributing it to financial necessity following the loss of her father.

She reflects on a past she describes as ‘beautiful’ despite her current profession, and acknowledges the societal shift towards normalizing platforms like OnlyFans, but attributes this normalization to economic pressures rather than genuine acceptance. Beyond the storyline controversy, Sydney Sweeney has faced additional scrutiny for her political views, being labeled a ‘MAGA Barbie’ after it was revealed she is a registered Republican.

She also recently experienced a setback with a cameo appearance in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2 being cut from the film, reportedly due to structural issues. While the reason given was structural, speculation suggests her political views may have played a role. Despite the cut, the film’s team reportedly appreciated her participation.

Cherry’s comments highlight a broader conversation about the portrayal of sex work in media, the economic factors driving individuals to the industry, and the societal implications of its increasing normalization. The situation surrounding Sweeney and Euphoria continues to generate debate, raising questions about artistic license, responsible representation, and the intersection of entertainment, politics, and economic realities





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sydney Sweeney Chloe Cherry Euphoria Onlyfans Sex Work Controversy The Devil Wears Prada 2 Political Views HBO Television

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When is the next episode of Euphoria season 3 out? Release schedule and how to watch in the UKDon't miss an episode of Euphoria with this complete episode release guide for season 3. Here's when and where you can watch Euphoria.

Read more »

Dan Edgar Confirms Romance with Former TOWIE Co-star Chloe Lewis Amid Filming DramaDan Edgar has officially confirmed his relationship with former TOWIE star Chloe Lewis following his split from Ella Rae Wise. The couple, who reconnected at a friend's wedding, are currently navigating the complexities of reality TV filming and their past histories.

Read more »

Why Maddy Perez Is The Real MVP Of ‘Euphoria’ Season 3“The baddest, best-dressed and most transfixing character is the one we only hear from half an hour in,” writes Daisy Jones for British Vogue. “All sheer blouses, sleek essentials and gold crucifixes.”

Read more »

Labrinth finally reveals truth behind Euphoria feud after 'vulgar' scene backlashEuphoria fans were shocked when composer Labrinth exited the third and final season after a social media takedown - here's why he left.

Read more »

Euphoria's Maddy Perez's 'Revenge Look' Drives Beauty TrendsMaddy Perez's striking beauty look in the latest episode of Euphoria has gone viral, sparking a surge in searches for the specific makeup products used and inspiring countless recreations. The look, described as 'ultra-glamourous' and a departure from previous Y2K styles, was created by makeup artist Donni Davy and has been fully broken down for fans.

Read more »

Euphoria: Meet Priscilla Delgado Who Plays AngelAngel is fast becoming a fan favourite character on Euphoria season three - here's everything to know about Priscilla Delgado, the actress bringing her to life. Read more on Grazia.

Read more »