Euphoria Viewers Slam Jacob Elordi's Character's Shocking Death

Euphoria viewers have criticized the brutal death of Jacob Elordi's character Nate Jacobs, who is buried alive and then bitten by a rattlesnake. Some speculate that Jacob wanted a quick exit from the show, while others find the death amusing.

Euphoria viewers have slammed Jacob Elordi 's character's shocking death on the show, in which he is buried alive and then bitten by a rattlesnake. The Brisbane native's character Nate Jacobs was killed off after three seasons in a gruesome sequence amid a botched attempt to collect a debt he owed.

Shocked viewers took to social media to slam the brutal death of one of the show's most iconic characters, with some speculating that Jacob wanted a quick exit from the show. Jacob recently called the excruciating execution of his Euphoria character Nate Jacobs - of being buried alive and snake-bitten - 'a cool way to go' following Sunday's broadcast of the popular HBO drama.

His character was killed off in a gruesome sequence amid a botched attempt to collect a debt he owed. The actor, who has been linked to model Kendall Jenner, said the show's creator Sam Levinson 'wanted to shoot it with a real snake,' which complicated the already-cramped conditions. Stunt staff on set stressed safety during production, the actor said, focused on providing him with a constant flow of oxygen while he spent 'minimal time in the coffin.





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Euphoria Jacob Elordi Nate Jacobs Burial Alive Rattlesnake Bite Quick Exit Kendall Jenner Sam Levinson Snake Stunt Staff Oxygen Coffin Sequence

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