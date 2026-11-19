Analysis of the top UEFA teams heading into the Euro 2028 cycle, highlighting England and Germany's strength, Germany's leadership under Jurgen Klopp, and Portugal's challenges without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The landscape of European football is taking definitive shape nearly two years before the Euro 2028 tournament begins. The recent international break provided critical early indicators of which nations are strongest ahead of the event hosted by the UK and Ireland. England and Germany have made significant statements about their competitive status during this window. Conversely, Portugal faces a transitional period in the post- Cristiano Ronaldo era.

England and Germany Lead Early Power Rankings

England secured a decisive victory against Spain, signaling their readiness to compete for the title. This result positions England as a primary contender in the current power rankings. The win demonstrates tactical maturity and squad depth that bodes well for their qualifying campaign. Meanwhile, Germany under Jurgen Klopp has also impressed observers with their impressive performances. The German national team has shown improved cohesion and attacking potency. These results suggest both nations are ahead of the curve in the race for the 2028 finals.

Also read Nations League: Northern Ireland to take momentum into Euro 2028 qualifiers

Portugal Navigates Transition Without Ronaldo

Portugal finds itself in a difficult spot following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the international squad. The team has struggled to find consistency in the absence of their legendary striker. This transitional phase has exposed vulnerabilities in their attacking structure. The national team must now redefine its identity and offensive strategy. Early results indicate that replacing Ronaldo's influence is a significant challenge. The squad needs to integrate new talent while maintaining their competitive edge.

Poland and Ukraine Show Mixed Qualifying Signals

Poland faced a challenging Nations League campaign despite Robert Lewandowski's individual brilliance. The veteran striker scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 win against Romania. However, Poland finished third in their group behind Sweden and Bosnia & Herzegovina. This result highlights the team's inconsistency over the full campaign. Ukraine continues to be a genuine contender despite the ongoing war with Russia. They accumulated seven points from six games but struggled with only three goals scored. Their defensive solidity helped them secure points, but they need more attacking firepower for Euro 2028.

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Wales and Hungary Face Scrutiny in Qualifiers

Wales lost five of their six Nations League matches, risking relegation to the second tier. Manager Craig Bellamy faces intense pressure to improve results quickly. A win against Norway offered a brief moment of hope, but it was not enough to save their campaign. Wales have a strong fanbase and will benefit from being co-hosts. However, they remain a work in progress in the post-Gareth Bale era. Hungary also faced scrutiny as manager Marco Rossi led them to a narrow failure. They failed to win their group despite going unbeaten in five matches. Northern Ireland pipped them to the top spot, leaving Hungary under intense pressure.

Turkiye and Other Contenders Lag Behind

Turkiye failed to earn a single point during their Nations League campaign. Arda Guler was unable to inspire the team to success in this window. This poor performance makes it difficult for Turkiye to be considered dark horses for 2028. They must improve dramatically to qualify for the tournament. Other high-ranked UEFA teams also showed signs of vulnerability. The competitive nature of the qualifiers means small margins will decide participation. Teams must address their weaknesses during the remaining qualification window.

Qualifying Process and Tournament Structure Details

The 24 spots for the Euro 2028 group stage are up for grabs in the draw. Co-hosts England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland will receive preferential treatment. However, none of the hosts will qualify automatically for the tournament. Qualifying matches will begin in March, after the current Nations League cycle concludes. The Nations League results will determine the seeding for the initial Euros draw. This structure adds pressure to perform well in the upcoming international fixtures. Teams are using these matches to gauge their readiness for the main event. The next two years will be critical for establishing hierarchy in European football.