EuroMillions Winner Scores Second Million-Euro Win on Wedding Day

A EuroMillions winner celebrated his remarriage with an extraordinary surprise – he won another million euros on the MyMillion draw.

A EuroMillions winner experienced a truly unforgettable day when he won a million euros on the MyMillion draw, coinciding with his remarriage to his ex-wife. The man, who had previously won a million euros 'a few years ago' on the MyMillion draw, was celebrating his wedding when he decided to take his dog for a walk during a break between the town hall ceremony and the drinks reception. It was during this walk that he remembered he had his MyMillions ticket in his pocket.

As fate would have it, he decided to check his ticket before rejoining his guests, and discovered he had won another million euros. Isabelle Césari, head of big winners at Française des Jeux (FDJ), described the incident, saying, 'He'd played EuroMillions, so he decided to have it checked, and he discovered that he'd won one million euros again, two years later. 'So, quite rightly, he set off with his wife on their honeymoon to Venice, and from Venice, facing the lagoon, he called us saying, 'You'll never guess - it's me again, I've won again,'' reports the Manchester Evening News. 'And so, within the space of two years, this player, lucky both in games and in love, had won two million euros.'The MyMillion code is an additional draw system that automatically enters every player who purchases a EuroMillions ticket. This incredible win highlights the immense popularity and excitement surrounding the EuroMillions lottery. Since its inception in February 2004, there have been 4,317,099,029 EuroMillions winners, with France and the United Kingdom holding the highest number of winners. In terms of jackpot winners, France and the UK share the lead with 132 each, followed closely by Spain with 123 winners. The EuroMillions has generated countless stories of life-changing wins, offering hope and the chance for extraordinary good fortune. Just last week, a Spanish player hit the jackpot, winning a stunning £56,681,384.00. The largest EuroMillions jackpot ever awarded was €371 million (approximately £322 million) in 2023, shared among 90 individuals in Italy. Earlier this year, an Irish family syndicate captured headlines after winning a staggering €250 million jackpot (around £217 million). Despite their newfound wealth, the family chose to remain grounded, stating that they planned to stick to their simple lifestyle and keep their prize money from changing them. This heartwarming story serves as a reminder that true happiness and fulfillment often lie in shared experiences and cherished moments, not just material possessions. The lottery, with its incredible payouts, continues to captivate the imaginations of millions worldwide, offering a glimmer of hope and the tantalizing possibility of a transformed life





