Violent clashes and security breaches marred Europa League matches across Marseille, Besiktas, and Sunderland, drawing disciplinary scrutiny from UEFA and condemning from clubs.

European football faced a night of severe disciplinary and security failures across three distinct UEFA Europa League venues on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Violent clashes, political protests, and unauthorized fan infiltration disrupted matches in Marseille, Batumi, and Sunderland, casting a dark shadow over the tournament. The incidents ranged from armed hooliganism in France to police interventions in Georgia and security breaches in England.

Marseille Violence and Hooliganism

Olympique de Marseille suffered the most severe disturbances during their Europa League match against Levski Sofia. An estimated 200 to 300 home supporters invaded the away end of the stadium, armed with bats, metal pipes, and flares. The violence erupted after Marseille ultras claimed they were provoked by a Nazi salute directed at them by a fan from Levski Sofia, a Bulgarian club with documented associations with neo-Nazi groups.

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Reports from the sports daily L'Equipe and Bulgarian news agency Bgnes indicate that the altercation escalated into a full-scale brawl. Supporters exchanged punches and kicks, while some individuals threw bottles and firecrackers. One supporter reportedly used a fire extinguisher during the scuffle. The violence resulted in injuries, with at least one supporter requiring medical attention for a bleeding head wound. Women and members of Levski Sofia's official entourage were present in the crowd and were forced to be escorted out of the stadium for safety.

Olympique de Marseille issued an immediate statement condemning the incidents on the sidelines of the match. The club emphasized that their internal security teams intervened swiftly to restore order without stopping the game itself. Authorities are currently investigating the precise circumstances of the attack to determine further disciplinary actions against the perpetrators.

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Besiktas Protest and Police Intervention

In Batumi, Georgia, the Europa League fixture between Besiktas and Hapoel Be'er Sheva was temporarily halted due to political tensions. The match was relocated to Georgia amid heightened security concerns regarding the relationship between Turkish and Israeli clubs. During the 25th minute of the contest, which Besiktas eventually won 2-1, fans unfurled a large pro-Palestinian flag over the pitchside advertising hoardings.

The gesture triggered a reaction from Georgian police, who deployed tear gas, pepper spray, and batons against the crowd. The match was suspended temporarily, with players and officials sent to the dressing rooms. Tensions on the pitch were also evident, as Besiktas players refused to shake hands with Hapoel Be'er Sheva before kickoff. One fan was seen being carried away on a stretcher following the police intervention.

Besiktas full-back Kassoum Ouattara hung the pro-Palestine flag over the UEFA lettering on the hoardings after the match. The club issued a sharp condemnation of the local police, alleging the use of disproportionate force. Besiktas stated that they had contacted the UEFA delegate when security forces initially obstructed their fans from entering the stadium. The club announced that they are working with their Consulate General in Batumi and UEFA to ensure the safe return of all fans.

Turkish Club Solidarity

The incident at the Batumi stadium highlighted deeper regional tensions. Besiktas received vocal support from other Turkish clubs, including Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, as well as Trabzonspor, which is owned by Turkish media mogul Abdulhamid Arabaci and features Egyptian star Mohamed Salah. These organizations, usually bitter sporting rivals, united in backing Besiktas regarding the treatment of their supporters and the political nature of the disruption.

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Sunderland Security Breach

At The Stadium of Light in Sunderland, the primary issue was a failure of access control rather than mass violence. UEFA had explicitly banned Jagiellonia Bialystok away supporters from attending the fixture following earlier disturbances between those fans and Levski Sofia supporters in November 2024. Despite this ruling, approximately 20 supporters from the Polish club managed to secure tickets and infiltrate the home end.

Some of these unauthorized visitors engaged in brawls with Sunderland supporters, prompting police to intervene and eject them from the stadium. Sunderland Football Club confirmed that around 20 Jagiellonia fans had breached the security protocols. The incident, while less violent than the events in Marseille, represents a significant security lapse and a direct challenge to UEFA's disciplinary mandates.